New COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties each saw an increase in COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

After concluding last week with no new cases reported Thursday-Sunday, the Meigs County Health Department reported two new cases in the county on Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 178 cases, with 13 considered to be active.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 196 cases in Gallia County on Monday afternoon, seven more than on Friday.

The Mason County Health Department reported an increase of two COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported 196 total cases on Monday afternoon, an increase of seven cases since Friday. Of those cases, the ODH presumes 150 are recovered. ODH also reports a total of 13 deaths. These latest numbers had not been confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department as of press time.

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 187 total cases (184 confirmed, 3 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 19 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 159 recovered cases and 18 active cases as of Wednesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two cases in the county on Monday, men in the 40-49 and 60-69 age ranges. Neither is hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 178 Meigs County cases (151 confirmed, 27 probable), as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 20 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 155 recovered cases, an increase of 8 from last week. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 142 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, one more than Friday.

The county health department reported 145 total cases on Monday, two more than Friday. Of those cases, 11 are active, 128 recovered and there are one is currently hospitalized cases, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 142 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 34 cases (1 new case, 5 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.85) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “green” also (with a rate of 2.56), Jackson was designated as “yellow” also (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 8.0) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.96). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 993 new cases, above the 21-day average of 975. There were 5 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 22), 91 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 68) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 15,512 cases with 337 deaths. There was an increase of 559 cases from Friday, and seven new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 552,844 lab test have been completed, with a 2.75 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.01 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

