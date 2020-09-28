Regatta brings sternwheelers, kayaks

The annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta brought boats of all shapes and sizes to Pomeroy over the weekend with numerous sternwheelers, pleasure boats, and kayaks taking part in activities which included a kayak poker run, boat poker run, and — for those not on the water — a downtown Pomeroy poker walk. The annual event was organized by the Pomeroy Eagles, with modifications and precautions due to COVID-19 in place. Additional photos and information from the Regatta will appear in the weekend edition of the Ohio Valley Publishing newspapers.

The annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta brought boats of all shapes and sizes to Pomeroy over the weekend with numerous sternwheelers, pleasure boats, and kayaks taking part in activities which included a kayak poker run, boat poker run, and — for those not on the water — a downtown Pomeroy poker walk. The annual event was organized by the Pomeroy Eagles, with modifications and precautions due to COVID-19 in place. Additional photos and information from the Regatta will appear in the weekend edition of the Ohio Valley Publishing newspapers. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.29-Sternwheel.jpg The annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta brought boats of all shapes and sizes to Pomeroy over the weekend with numerous sternwheelers, pleasure boats, and kayaks taking part in activities which included a kayak poker run, boat poker run, and — for those not on the water — a downtown Pomeroy poker walk. The annual event was organized by the Pomeroy Eagles, with modifications and precautions due to COVID-19 in place. Additional photos and information from the Regatta will appear in the weekend edition of the Ohio Valley Publishing newspapers. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel