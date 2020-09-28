Updates given following Thursday fire; fundraisers planned

CLIFTON — Updates on the medical conditions of a father and daughter, injured in a fire Thursday at their home on Mason Street in Clifton, have been given.

Willis Daniel Marr remains in Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, according to his wife Tiffany Marr, while their five-year-old daughter Clarissa remains a patient in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Tiffany said Willis is scheduled for surgery today (Tuesday) to clean his burns. Doctors will possibly decide if he will need skin grafts, as well as other actions that might be taken. In addition, Tiffany reported swelling in his face has gone down completely, and his breathing tube is set to be removed in the next few days.

Clarissa is also scheduled for surgery Tuesday, and again on Thursday. Her first surgery was on Sunday.

“Clarissa is doing amazing,” said Tiffany. “She’s our little fighter.”

She said her daughter’s upcoming surgeries this week will be to work on cleaning the remainder of her burns. Her prior surgery focused on her legs and back, where the worst of her burns were located, according to Tiffany. She added it will be up to three weeks before new skin begins to appear on her daughter.

Tiffany said her days have been spent between trips from Huntington to Columbus. The Marr’s toddler son is staying with Tiffany’s mother in Pomeroy. Tiffany and her son were taken to Holzer Emergency Center in Pomeroy following the fire and were treated and released. Willis and Clarissa were each transported by air to their respective hospitals.

Several fundraisers are underway for the family, including an account that has been set up at Farmers Bank in Mason, where monetary donations can be made.

A “Go Fund Me” page has been established under “Willis and Clarissa fire & medical expenses.” A portion of funds donated at this site is kept by the site administration, but the donations can be made online as opposed to in-person.

A third fundraiser includes getting a ticket for a donation of $20. When all 100 tickets are sold, the funds will be split, with $1,000 going to the family, and $1,000 going to the winner. The winner will be chosen by an online number generator. Donations should be sent through Friends and Family to swicker0101@gmail.com.

Donations are also being accepted at several area businesses. They include New Haven Marathon, 124 Mart, Rita Kay’s Diner, Pomeroy Exxon, and Smoke Shak in Mason.

Gas and food cards can be sent to Tiffany Marr at 34513 Broderick Hollow, Pomeroy, Ohio, 45769. Toys and gifts for the children, who lost all in the fire, can also be sent to this address.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Willis and Clarissa Marr https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.29-Marr-update-1.jpg Willis and Clarissa Marr

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

