OU plans to hold Fall 2020 Commencement virtually

ATHENS — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to gather in large groups safely, Ohio University’s Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be held virtually.

Following continued state guidance around large gatherings, the University developed a virtual plan to recognize and celebrate our fall graduates even in the midst of this unique time when we can’t come together.

The ceremony will be streamed on www.ohio.edu/commencement at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

“We are very proud of our graduates and want to honor them appropriately,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “While spring 2020 graduates opted for an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so, the fall class will celebrate with a virtual recognition ceremony. We have a team of staff members working on plans for a dynamic virtual event that will honor and celebrate our fall graduates.”

Fall graduates, their friends and family can expect a formal academic ceremony with addresses from select university leaders and special speakers to be announced. The name of each candidate for graduation will be announced during the ceremony.

Students can order their regalia here: https://ohio.shopoakhalli.com/. To have it in hand in time for the ceremony on Dec. 12, students should place orders by Nov. 20.

Please follow the Ohio University Commencement website www.ohio.edu/commencement for more updates and an informative FAQ section. In addition, any questions can be sent to commencement@ohio.edu.

Information provided by Ohio University.