The Vintage Vault opens in Point Pleasant

A new business opened downtown in Point Pleasant on Friday. The Vintage Vault, at 500 Main Street, has farmhouse home decor, furniture, chalk paint, candles, linens and floral items. The store is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays. Pictured from left are Mayor Brian Billings, owner Amanda Stanley, her daughter Olivia Stanley and City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

