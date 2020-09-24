Gallia, Mason report new cases

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported across the area on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) was reporting 189 total cases for Gallia County, and 13 total deaths, since March but those latest statistics had not been confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department as of press time. On Wednesday, the health department had reported 187 total cases and 10 total deaths, since March.

The Mason County Health Department reported 143 total cases on Thursday, three more than the previous day while cases in Meigs County remained unchanged on Thursday.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 187 total cases (184 confirmed, 3 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 19 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 19 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 159 recovered cases and 18 active cases as of Wednesday. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported no changes to cases in the county on Thursday.

Age ranges for the 176 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 19 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 18 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 147 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 140 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, two more than Wednesday.

DHHR also reported the death of the 96-year-old female, the same case that was reported at the beginning of the week by the Mason County Health Department.

The county health department also reported 143 total cases on Thursday, three more than the previous day. Of those cases, 13 are active, 124 recovered and three are currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR also reports on COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities across the state. As of Thursday, DHHR still has Lakin Hospital listed as an active outbreak with 16 positive residents and 13 positive staff. Also, according to DHHR, three deaths have reportedly occurred among the cases associated with Lakin Hospital.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 140 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 18 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 33 cases (5 deaths)

Mason County was designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 5.39) on the DHHR County Alert System map on Thursday, with neighboring Putnam in “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 17.97), Jackson increased to “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 11.00) and Cabell went “green” (3 and fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 2.43). Mason County is also currently designated as “yellow” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 991 new cases, slightly above the 21-day average of 982. There were 28 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 23), 74 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 66) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 14,706 cases with 325 deaths. There was an increase of 202 cases from Wednesday, and six new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 528,658 lab test have been completed, with a 2.78 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.11 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_covid-19.jpg