Edwards announces CARES Act funding to 94th District

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)announced the approval $650 million in CARES Act funds to communities across Ohio. The funds come following the House’s passage of House Bill 614, which Edwards supported.

House Bill 614 appropriates the aid to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.

According to the legislation, local communities are eligible for up to the following amounts:

· Athens County: $2,354,107

· Meigs County: $825,471

· Vinton County: $471,528

· Washington County: $2,158,937

The bill also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

“Getting these dollars into the hands of local governments will help provide relief to our communities,” said Edwards. “I’m thankful we took action today to pass House Bill 614 so Ohio can strengthen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

