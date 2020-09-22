Workforce Development Month recognized

POMEROY — September is recognized as Workforce Development Month, with the 2020 recognition from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services also including Children Services Workforce Development Month.

Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank, OhioMeansJobs Meigs County Program Director Theresa Lavender, Children Services Supervisor Terri Ingels and Area 14 Workforce Development Board Director Laurie McKnight spoke to the Meigs County Commissioners during Thursday’s meeting about the work of the agencies which fall under workforce development and children services workforce development.

According to the proclamation approved by the Meigs County Commissioners recognizing the month, “through the commitment of the staff of the OhioMeansJobs Center – Meigs County, in 2019, 3,364 job seekers visited the OMJ Center; 461 individuals attended workshops or trainings; 2,298 individuals utilized the resource room; 1,154 individuals received services from partner agencies and the OMJ Center worked with 60 different employers throughout the year.”

Lavender explained that the numbers in recent years have been consistent for the agency, which provides several quality and meaningful services.

With the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Lavender said the agency has been continuing to think outside the box, something that they have been doing for several years. Many of the services can be provided by phone calls or virtually to assist job seekers, added Lavender.

McKnight commended the staff of OhioMeansJobs – Meigs County for the work that they do to serve the resident of the county.

Ingels stated that she is thankful for the agency and those across the state being recognized as part of the month.

She noted that despite COVID-19, reports and cases coming in to children services have not slowed down.

Children Services in Meigs County works with the OhioMeansJobs Center to assist those served by the agency with employment and skills training.

Employees of the OhioMeansJobs Center – Meigs County include, program administrator Theresa Lavender; case managers Richard Wamsley, Mike Kloes, Michelle Bueno, Michelle Adams, Tabitha Campbell, and Lori Hatfield; Katie Anderson, early intervention.

Children Services employees include, supervisor Terri Ingels; case managers Ashley Cavazos, Nicole Smith, April Booth, Vada Counts, Sherry Riffle, Abbie Cleland and Jennifer Riffle; peer mentor Kristi Lambert; assistant supervisor Rebecca Willford; Ohio START Coordinator Bethany Bolin; investigator Michael Oliver; and attorney Tony Mollica.

The Sept. 24 Meigs County Commissioner meeting will begin one hour earlier at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s office.

