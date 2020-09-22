Eastern Board approves personnel matters

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel items during it’s September meeting.

Pupil activity contracts for the 2020-21 school year were approved for the following individuals: Joe Marcinko, volunteer assistant football coach, retroactive to Aug. 20; Cody Murphy, volunteer junior high football coach.

Amended contracts were approved for Supt. Steve Ohlinger and Treasurer Lisa Ritchie, retroactive to Aug. 1.

The board accepted the resignations of Sherri Sisson, full-time bus driver, effective Sept. 14, and Kara Teaford Dunkle, bus driver, effective Sept. 18.

Certified Substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification, retroactive to Sept.1, were approved as follows: Jacob Dawkins, Pam Douthitt, Hallie Simpson.

Classified Substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification, retroactive to Sept. 1, were approved as follows: Raeven Clampitt, Randy Davis, Steve Scarberry, Larry Cowdery, Patty Nutter, Jennifer Huffman, Shilo Little. Greg Satterfield was approved as a classifieds substitute.

Classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification, were approved as follows: Debbie Putnam, Jody Geoglein, Susan Karr.

Student teacher internships for 2020-21 school year were approved as follows: Middle School — Jenna Stoltzfus (Houck) fall semester, Elizabeth Allaben (Hayes) full year, Kasey Walsh (Ihling) full year; Elementary School: Cameron Howard (Bradford) fall semester, Heather Phalin (Pratt), Cody Wise (Hopkins) two days a week in the fall and full time in the spring, Lauren Anderson (Anderson) two days a week in the fall and full time in the spring, Kaylee Yarnell (Weeks) fall semester.

In other business, the board

Approved the minutes of the Aug. 20, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of August as submitted.

Approved the amending of the permanent appropriation resolution to include the following changes, authorization of new grant funds, and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved rescinding Personnel Motion 106 that was adopted at the last Eastern Local Board of Education meeting held on August 20, 2020 which stated: NON-CERTIFIED EMPLOYEE: Approved the hiring of a non-certified employee, not to exceed 4 hours per day for up to 180 days at $11 per hour.

Approved a resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education in grades 7 and 8 for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved an agreement for dental claims management services with MEDBEN effective Oct. 1, 2020 at a rate of $4.50 per participant per month.

Approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Set Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.