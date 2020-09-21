Mason, Meigs report COVID-19 deaths

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs and Mason Counties each confirmed one additional COVID-19 related death on Monday.

The latest COVID-19 related death in Meigs County was reportedly a person in the 90 to 99 age range.

“The Meigs County Health Department is unfortunately reporting the 10th death associated with COVID-19 in Meigs County. The deceased was in the 90 to 99-year old age range. The Meigs County Health Department would like to give our sincere condolences to the individuals friends and family,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

In Mason County, the health department reported the most recent COVID-19 related death on Monday morning, which brings the county total to six deaths. The newest death was a 96-year-old female, according to Mason County Health Department Administrator Jennifer Thomas.

Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs County on Sunday, with no new cases on Monday.

Four additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia County on Monday morning, bringing the county’s case total to 183, of which 19 are considered active. Additional cases were also reported on Monday in Mason County.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The four new cases reported on Monday are not connected to the current cases in Gallia County, according to the Gallia County Health Department. There are a total of 183 cases (180 confirmed, 3 probable) since March in Gallia County.

Additionally, the health department reported a correction to a previously announced case, stating, “ We removed an individual from the 80-89 age range upon confirming a change of address. This individual was transferred to another jurisdiction and will be reflected in their numbers. We are now at 183 after the 4 most recent cases.”

The following are age ranges, as of Monday, in the 183 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 29 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 30 cases (2 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (1 less case, 7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 154 recovered cases and 19 active cases as of Friday afternoon. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The cases bring Meigs County to 20 active cases, and 174 total cases (147 confirmed, 27 probable) since April.

Sunday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 174 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 21 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 19 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 144 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 138 total cases on Monday, six more than Friday. Of those cases, 17 are active, 115 recovered and two are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 136 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, six more cases than on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 136 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 21 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 13 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 33 cases (2 new cases, 5 deaths)

Also, as of Monday afternoon, DHHR was reporting 16 total positive residents and 13 total positive staff in regards to COVID-19 cases at Lakin Hospital. DHHR reports two total deaths have occurred among the cases associated with Lakin Hospital. The outbreak is currently classified as active, according to DHHR. DHHR reports on cases in long-term care facilities with the latest statistics compiled from data through Sept. 20.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 856 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,048. There were 8 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 23), 56 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 69) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 14,171 cases with 312 deaths. There was an increase of 488 cases from Friday, and 15 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 519,175 lab test have been completed, with a 2.73 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.03 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

