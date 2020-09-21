Regatta modified to meet COVID guidelines

POMEROY — Plans for the 2020 Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta have been modified to further comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Numerous sternwheelers began arriving over the weekend, with the Regatta to officially begin on Thursday evening. More boats are expected to arrive as the week continues.

Event organizer John Lehew stated in an email to The Daily Sentinel on Monday afternoon that several changes have been made, including relocating music and canceling the chili cook-off.

The live musical performances scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be moved to the Pomeroy Eagles club, rather than an outdoor event.

The activities planned on Court Street will still take place and Jazz music sponsored by Court Grill will take place on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in O’Brien Park (Court Street mini park) as it has the past two weeks.

The Court Grill will serve food on Court Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lehew stated that Court Street will be closed for traffic and tables and chairs will be set up to allow social distancing.

Saturday will feature the majority of the activities with the kayak poker run, boat poker run and downtown Pomeroy poker walk all scheduled to be held. The day will kick off with breakfast at the Eagles from 9-11 a.m. where registration for the poker walk will be held.

The kayak and boat poker runs will begin at Lock 24 RV Park near Racine with registration from 9-10 a.m.

On Saturday, local musician Brent Patterson will perform in O’Brien Park from noon to 3 p.m.

DJ Kip Grueser will provide music at the levee for the boaters from 2-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Craft vendors will not be permitted at the event, with a limited number of food vendors being set up and operating under COVID-19 guidelines.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

