Meigs Board approves personnel matters

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several personnel items during its first September meeting.

The board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2020-2021 school year: Garrett Riffle, Drama Advisor; Carrie Chancey, Freshman Class Advisor; Josh Eddy, Co-Sophomore Class Advisor; Cara Kight, Co-Sophomore Class Advisor; Tom Cremeans, CTE Lead Instructor; Scott Brinker, Student Website/Webpage Designer; Sarah McCann, National Honor Society Advisor.

Samantha Smith was hired as a personal assistant for the 2020-2021 school year.

Gerry Lee, Evelyn Hobbs and Kara Teaford were hired as bus drivers for the 2020-21 school year.

Jeanie Reynolds and Fhonda Young were hired as substitute cooks for the 2020-2021 school year.

Jacob Dawkins and Marinda Young were approved as substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.

Jeffrey Fitzwater and Tyler Wolfe were approved as substitute custodians for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Karen Dixon, bus driver.

In other business, the board,

Appointed Barbara Musser as delegate to the OSBA Annual Business Meeting and appointed Tony Hawk as the alternate.

Approved the minutes of the Aug. 27 regular meeting as submitted.

Approved the financial report for the month of August 2020 as submitted.

Approved the bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of August 2020.

Accepted and established the Broadband Ohio Connectivity Grant.

Set Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.