Hunger in the Year 2020: A Facebook Live Discussion

LOGAN — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will be hosting a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. The discussion will be streamed to the Foodbank’s Facebook page at facebook.com/seohiofoodbank.

The event is an initiative of Hunger Action Month, which is observed by Feeding America foodbanks throughout the month of September. The conversation will address hunger and food insecurity in Southeast Ohio with a particular focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists include:

· Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks

· Kelly Hatas, Executive Director of HAPCAP

· Anita Hajivandi, Operations Specialist at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank

· Deven Berry, Warehouse Laborer at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank

The discussion will last from 7-8 p.m., followed by a 30-minute question & answer period. The conversation will be moderated by Claire Gysegem, HAPCAP’s Public Relations Manager.

For more information about this discussion or on HAPCAP’s programs, you may contact Claire at (740) 385-6813 or claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.