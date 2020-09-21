Funds remain for Community Action emergency program

CHESHIRE — Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency still has funding available from our EFSP grant.

GMCAA can help clients with rent, gas, electric, and water through this fund and will continue until funds are exhausted.

“This EFSP funding will assist our most poverty stricken clients, especially the elderly, who struggle daily to pay their utilities and/or have enough food in their home”, said Debra Cundiff, Emergency Services Division manager, Gallia-Meigs Community Action.

Gallia and Meigs counties have received Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously through the Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency.

Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting 740-367-7341 or 740-992-6629.