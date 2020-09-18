Football Friday night — Week 4

Week four of high school football in Gallia and Meigs Counties featured a trio of home contests, while two others had road games, and one scheduled contest was canceled due to health concerns, with a new opponent now scheduled for Saturday evening. The Meigs Marauders hosted the Warren Warriors, the Southern Tornadoes hosted the Trimble Tomcats, and the South Gallia Rebels hosted the Belpre Golden Eagles on Friday evening, while the Eastern Eagles were on the road at Waterford and the River Valley Raiders traveled to Alexander. Gallia Academy’s scheduled game Friday at Coal Grove was canceled due to health concerns, with the Blue Devils now scheduled to travel to Wellston on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kick off. Pictured, the Southern football team and band take to the field for the first home game of the 2020 season. Due to early press times, find more on Friday’s games online as information becomes available and in Tuesday’s print edition.

