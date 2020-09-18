COVID-19 deaths reported in Mason, Gallia … New cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mason and Gallia Counties on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Mason County Health Department reported an additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday morning. The DHHR reported the death is an 87-year-old female. This is the fifth death in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The Gallia County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Friday, bringing the health department’s confirmed death total to 10. No age was reported.

The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting 12 deaths in Gallia County due to the virus — an increase of two from Thursday. The health department has not yet received verification on the two additional deaths and will report the increased number when/if the information is verified.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. None of these individuals are connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks. They will be listed as 4 additional confirmed cases for a total of 180 cases (177 confirmed, 3 probable). We’ve also added to the recovered numbers,” stated a Facebook update from the Health Department. Twelve additional recovered cases were reported on Friday and one new hospitalization.

The following are age ranges, as of Wednesday, in the 180 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 27 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 28 cases (2 new cases)

50-59 — 28 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 15 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 10 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 149 recovered cases and 21 active cases as of Friday afternoon. There are three current hospitalizations and 30 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 10 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional probable case of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Friday. The case brings Meigs County to 20 active cases, and 171 total cases (144 confirmed, 27 probable) since April.

Friday’s case is as follows:

1. Probable case, male in the less than 1 to 9-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 171 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 17 cases

20-29 — 20 cases

30-39 — 17 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 18 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 21 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

One additional recovered case was reported on Friday, bringing the total to 142 recovered cases. There have been a total of 19 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 132 total cases on Friday, one more than the previous day. Of those cases, 12 are active, 115 recovered and one is currently hospitalized. The department reported one additional death due to COVID-19. There have been five total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19 as of Friday.

The West Virginia DHHR reported the fifth death was an 87-year-old female.

DHHR reported 130 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the same as the previous day.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 130 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 20 cases

30-39 — 12 cases

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 16 cases

70+ — 31 cases (4 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 1,011 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,070. There were 28 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 24), 62 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 70) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 13,683 cases with 297 deaths. There was an increase of 253 cases from Thursday, and three new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 502,803 lab test have been completed, with a 2.72 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.85 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

New cases reported