POMEROY/RUTLAND — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Meigs County Commissioner and Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin have recognized the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

DAR Constitution Week chair Opal Grueser and Chapter Regent Gina Tillis met with the commissioners during their meeting on Thursday, with the commissioners approving a resolution to recognize Constitution Week.

Tillis and DAR member Donna Jenkins also met with Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin on Thursday afternoon, with the mayor also signing a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week.

Constitution Week is celebrated annually from Sept. 17-23 to commemorate the adoption of the United States Constitution.

The DAR website asserts,

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.

The celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.

The focus of Constitution Week celebrations are to:

Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution;

Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for the American way of life;

Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

The resolution signed by the Commissioners reads in part, “It is the privilege and duty of the American people to commemorate the two hundred and thirty-third anniversary of he drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

“The Meigs County Commissioners by virtue of the authority vested in us as Commissioners of the County of Meigs in the state of Ohio do hereby proclaim the week of Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week and urge all citizens to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being and American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves,” concluded the resolution.

Additional information from Thursday’s meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

