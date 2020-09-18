Middleport man sentenced to prison

ATHENS — A Middleport man was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison in Athens County Common Pleas Court this week after pleading guilty to charges in a 2019 death.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Andy Doczi, 39, of Middleport, will spend at least the next 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of 33-year-old Andrew Everett in May 2019.

Doczi appeared before Athens County Common Pleas Court Judge Pat Lang on Sept. 16, entering guilty please to a first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification; a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault; a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

In the pleas agreement, Doczi was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison and a maximum term of 26 years. He is subject to a mandatory term of five years of post-release control.

According to the news release, Athens County Assistant Prosecutor relayed to Judge Lang that Everett’s family, three of whom were in attendance, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, agreed with the resolution of the case.

The release states, “on May 22, 2019, Doczi’s’ truck was allegedly stolen by two people under the guise that they were going to purchase methamphetamine from him. Doczi discovered the location of his truck during the early morning hours of May 23 on Fossil Rock Road near Shade and laid in wait with a firearm. Everett, who was not involved in the theft of the vehicle, was asked by others to move the truck and was shot by Doczi after trying to do so.”

Everett’s cousin addressed the court, talking about his cousin. Doczi apologized to the Everett family, as well as his own family in attendance, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Information provided by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Doczi pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter