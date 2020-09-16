Remembering 10

SYRACUSE — Friends, family, teammates, and competitors from schools around the region have come together this week to honor the memory of Jordan Hardwick, the Southern High School senior who passed away on Friday evening.

Hardwick was a member of the Southern volleyball, basketball and softball teams.

Friends, classmates, teammates and others gathered for an impromptu memorial on Saturday outside the high school, placing flowers and other items near Hardwick’s senior banner on the fence outside the football field.

Teammates also had the opportunity to gather together over the weekend, speaking with coaches and counselors, said Supt. Tony Deem.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered at the ball field in Syracuse where funeral services were held. Hardwick’s No. 10 was lined on King Field behind second base, as well as being placed on the backstop with a Southern banner.

Tributes have been taking place and are continuing to do so at sporting events around the area.

Teams from Jackson, Belpre, Trimble, Meigs, Wahama and many others are finding ways to honor the three sport athlete through ribbons, special shirts, decals on masks and shoes, and other symbols.

A benefit softball tournament is planned for this Saturday at Star Mill Park in Racine. The event will include a co-ed tournament and teen softball games. Teens interested in playing should be at the softball field around 11:30 a.m. Concessions will be sold, with all proceeds from concessions and entry fees benefiting the Hardwick family.

Donations to help with expenses are also being accepted at Home National Bank or Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.

Southern High School senior Jordan Hardwick was a three sport athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball. Hardwick was remembered this week with her number “10” and a Southern banner on King Field in Syracuse where her memorial service was held on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley and Sarah Hawley | Photos) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.17-Hardwick-1.jpg Southern High School senior Jordan Hardwick was a three sport athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball. Hardwick was remembered this week with her number “10” and a Southern banner on King Field in Syracuse where her memorial service was held on Wednesday. (Alex Hawley and Sarah Hawley | Photos) Alex Hawley and Sarah Hawley | Photos Jordan Hardwick’s number 10 was placed near second base on King Field before Wednesday’s memorial. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.17-Hardwick-2.jpg Jordan Hardwick’s number 10 was placed near second base on King Field before Wednesday’s memorial. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Jordan Hardwick’s number “10” was placed on the backstop at King Field in Syracuse as a tribute to the senior athlete who passed away on Friday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.17-Hardwick-4.jpg Jordan Hardwick’s number “10” was placed on the backstop at King Field in Syracuse as a tribute to the senior athlete who passed away on Friday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

