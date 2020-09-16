Virtual Komen Walk set for Saturday

ATHENS — The Susan G. Komen Southeast Ohio “More Than Pink” Walk, typically hosted in Athens, Ohio, will take place virtually on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The decision was made as a way to prioritize and protect participants’ health and safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in alliance with the mass gathering mandates and directives provided by trusted local and statewide health officials.

The 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk schedule and virtual experience details are as follows:

8:30 a.m., Opening Ceremony — Registrants will gather virtually for the 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk to kick off individual celebrations throughout the Southeast Ohio region.

9 a.m., “Walk where you are” — Participants are encouraged to walk in their neighborhood, local park, or wherever else they are able to socially distance with their family, friends and team members.

Registration is free for the 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk. Registration provides access to the online fundraising tools and connects participants and teams through virtual communication platforms. To register for the event, visit komencolumbus.org

Participants who fundraise $100 or more will be recognized with a 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk t-shirt. Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will be recognized with a Walk shirt designed in a special shade of pink (regardless of the amount of funds raised).

Komen Southeast Ohio encourages participants to set a step goal for the Walk, inviting them to take their steps a little at a time, or all at once on event day. Steps can be tracked on Susan G. Komen’s new mobile app. The app allows participants to post pictures directly to social media, earn badges, and download social media filters.

“Hosting the MORE THAN PINK Walk virtually still allows our Southeast Ohio supporters to get involved in our mission, empower their community, and raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy, and lifesaving research,” said Alyssa Petrella, Komen Columbus Director of Development. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health or scheduling conflicts will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”

The fundraising need is great as nearly 200 women in Southeast Ohio received a breast cancer diagnosis every year. Komen Columbus has raised more than $33 million that has been directed toward research and screenings, with many Komen Community Partners in Southeast Ohio receiving Komen grant support.

“Disparities here in our region are extreme,” said Laura Grueser, Susan G. Komen Southeast Ohio patient navigator. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk serves as an important fundraiser that fuels resources vital to our community. Necessities such as our mobile mammography unit and dedicated help for patients trying to navigate the overwhelming healthcare system are assets this region can’t go without.”

About Susan G. Komen Columbus

Komen Columbus has invested more than $33 million since it began in 1993 toward our goal of ending breast cancer forever. Komen is the only breast cancer organization attacking the disease on all fronts through community outreach, research, advocacy and global work. Locally, Komen Columbus collaborates with community partners to fund education to the many women still unaware of their risk for breast cancer, screening to many uninsured and underinsured and support those diagnosed and undergoing treatment. Susan G. Komen has invested more than $13.5 million in breast cancer research in Ohio and $889 million in global research. For more information visit komencolumbus.org or call (614) 297-8155 or toll free 1-866-611-2873.

Information provided by Komen Columbus.