Agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

OHIO VALLEY — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and several community agencies have combined their efforts to offer a free online conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources to prevent it.

There are an average of 123 suicides each day in this country. It’s the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 25-34, and third leading for ages 15-24. An average of nearly five Ohioans die by suicide each day. That’s more than triple the homicide rate.

The Sow the Seeds of Hope Suicide Prevention Conference will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, and will feature workshops on addressing suicide among high risk groups. Included among the breakout sessions will be information on the unique suicide risks faced by youth, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, senior citizens and veterans. There will also be workshops on grief and loss, coalitions 101 and QPR: 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Registration for this virtual conference is free and opened on Sept. 14. Details are available at https://www.facebook.com/seohiosuicideprevention. The conference organizers can also be contacted at southeastohiosuicideprevention@gmail.com.

Conference attendance will be limited to the first 100 participants registered.

Participating organizations include the Athens, Gallia, Jackson and Meigs County Suicide Prevention Committees, the Athens Hocking Vinton 317 Board, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMHS Board, Health Recovery Services, Hopewell Health’s SAMHSA Zero Suicide Initiative, Ohio University, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Information provided by Health Recovery Services.