Money raised for nurse honor guard

POINT PLEASANT — The Moose Lodge #731 of Point Pleasant held its monthly charity bingo on Monday night for the Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley.

According to Moose member Dave Morgan, the total amount raised for the nurses honor guard was $1,900. Morgan said an additional $400-500 is expected to be raised next month at the charity bingo because the organization will be selling concessions.

“In addition to our normal cash prizes, we added prizes that the nurses collected for special games also,” Morgan told the Register. “A variety of prizes were given away.”

These prizes include quilts, gift certificates from local businesses, a basket, a wreath, purses and mums.

Morgan said the total amount raised for the year in regards to the monthly bingo events will reach over $21,000, which is higher than the previous year total. There are three more monthly charity bingo games scheduled for the rest of the year.

The next monthly charity bingo game will be on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. to raise money for the Krodel dog park, which is in the planning stages, according to Morgan.

“In addition to raising money we will accepting donations for the Mason County Kitty Korral and The Mason County animal shelter,” Morgan said. “Supplies for these can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge the entire month of September.”

