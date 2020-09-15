25 years of supporting St. Jude… Annual trail ride set for Saturday

RUTLAND, Ohio — For the past 25 years, friends, family and many others have gathered on the third Saturday of September at the Dill Farm outside of Rutland, Ohio raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 25th annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride will take place this Saturday at the Dill Farm located on Beech Grove Road, Rutland. The ride will leave at noon, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to “saddle up” and take part in the ride with whatever donation they want to make as their registration fee, with all proceeds going to St. Jude.

The trail is 10 miles long and crosses through numerous properties in Rutland Township.

Isabel and Mike Dill, along with other friends and family, have organized the annual event which has grown over the years from a few riders raising less than $100 in the first year to a multi-day event which now includes camping and other festivities.

Over the first 24 years, more than $330,000 has been raised and donated to St. Jude.

Following the ride will be the traditional hog roast and dinner, as well as door prizes and drawings. The hogs were purchased at the Meigs County Fair Livestock Sale by Farmers Bank and Home National Bank and donated for the event.

Two big prizes for the 25th anniversary ride are two, $500 American Express gift cards donated by Mark Porter Auto Group. There will be many other items for drawings, as well as door prizes for participants which have been donated by local businesses and individuals.

Camping will be available, with social distancing required. Drugs and alcohol are not permitted for the family-friendly event.

Masks are required and people are asked to keep at least six feet apart.

Organizers remind, “If you or a family member or friend has been feeling sick or is sick please stay home.”

Anyone who is unable to participate in the actual ride, but would like to donate can still qualify for prizes.

The Dill Farm is located at 34015 Beech Grove Road, Rutland. Isabel can be reached by calling 740-742-2849 or email her at isabeldill@hotmail.com.

Horses and riders head out onto the trail for the 24th annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Dill Farm. Kenny Turley, Mike Dill, Isabel Dill and Ed Turley are pictured with the monument built for the annual trail ride.

Annual trail ride set for Saturday