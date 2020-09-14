Genealogy class offered

CHESTER — The Chester Shade Historical Assocaiton is hosting a basic beginners Genealogy class on Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at the historic Chester Academy.

The class will be presented by Opal Grueser. Class size is limited to six and is free. The purpose of the class is to help those who are interested in their genealogy to get started right.

Grueser does research for the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter NSDAR and has completed some of the NSDAR training programs. She states that she sees some great research, but some is not usable later or does not really connect.

Learn some of the basics to get you started correctly. Genealogy is like a jig saw puzzle that must fit perfectly, said Grueser.

The CSHA genealogy and Historic courthouse will also be open to the public that day. There is no fee for the class, donations will be accepted to cover the costs of the handouts. Class will be 30 to 45 minutes in length.

To reserve your spot call Opal 740-992-3301 (leave a message), the Courthouse 740-985-9822 on Friday, or emailopalmg@frontier.com. Social distancing and masks required. Masks will be available if needed.

Information provided by Opal Grueser.