Cancer awareness run, benefit set for Sunday

RUTLAND — The 8th annual Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Benefit and Poker Run will take place on Sunday at the Rutland Civic Center.

The event is organized each year by Lee Morris in memory of his mother Ann Morris.

The benefit will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, with rider signup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the ride departing at 1 p.m. The ride is scheduled to return at 5 p.m., with live auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by awards and Chinese auction results at 6 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine.

There will be music, and cancer awareness materials will be available. Shirts, bandanas, and other items will be available for purchase.

The cost of the ride is $10 per rider.

One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local cancer patients through the Meigs County Cancer Initiative.

Monetary donations can also be made for the “MCCI Poker Run” at any Farmers Bank location.

Due to COVID-19, attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Mask will be available from the Meigs County Health Department.

For more information visit the Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run on Facebook.

