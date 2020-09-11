COVID-19 update… New cases reported in Meigs, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Meigs and Mason counties on Friday, with Gallia’s numbers remaining unchanged from the previous day, as of press time. Recovered cases were also included in the area’s latest statistics.

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are 42 active cases, and there have been 162 total cases (137 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

According to the health department, both of the new cases are male in the 30-39-year-old range. Neither is hospitalized.

The Mason County Health Department also reported four new cases from the previous day.

State Rankings

The latest per capita case rankings released by Ohio on Thursday during Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference show Meigs County ranking in the top 10 for most cases per capita in the past three weeks. However, Meigs dropped from third to ninth place this week. For the second consecutive week, Gallia County was not listed in the top 10 ranking, going from 11th last week to 34th this week.

The table, released by ODH, consisted of data from Aug. 26-Sept. 8. The data was pulled on Sept. 9 and excludes incarcerated individuals.

In that 14-day time frame, Meigs had 31 cases (135.3 cases per 100,000 population); Gallia had 20 cases (66.9 cases per 100,000 population).

Putnam County (Ohio) has the highest occurrence rate with 280.6 cases per 100,000 population (95 actual cases). Butler County is second with 237.5 cases per 100,000 population (910 total cases).

Schools in W.Va.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that schools in counties that started the school year in green or yellow — where most activities are allowed with some restrictions, such as mask-wearing — but move into orange will also need to go virtual-only. Previously, such schools could still offer face-to-face instruction unless they turned red. An increase in coronavirus cases across the state spurred the sudden change in reopening plans.

“We have got to do something now,” Justice said at a press conference. “If we don’t do it now … we’re going to end up with 30 counties in orange. And then attacking this problem is going to be really, really hard.”

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people. The new weekly map, in regards to schools and school-related activities, is released on Saturday night.

Ohio health dept. director search

According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick for Ohio’s next Health Department director, Dr. Joan Duwve, withdrew her name just hours after DeWine announced she’d be the successor of Dr. Amy Acton who resigned in June. DeWine’s office stated via Twitter that Duwve withdrew her name for consideration for personal reasons. The search continues for Acton’s replacement.

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Meigs County

The county has reported 162 total cases (137 Confirmed, 25 Probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 162 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 18 cases

30-39 — 17 cases (2 new, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 17 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

80-89 — 20 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

90-99 — 13 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 death)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There are a total of 114 recovered cases. There have been a total of 14 hospitalizations and six deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Thursday, in the 167 total cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 24 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 18 cases

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 16 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 19 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 14 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

The health department is reporting a total of 137 recovered cases and 22 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. There are two current hospitalizations and 29 previous hospitalizations. Of Gallia’s 167 total cases, 164 are confirmed, three are probable.

As previously reported, ODH lists two deaths in the 60-69 age range, two deaths in the 70-79 age range and five deaths in the 80-plus age range for a total of nine deaths, one more than is reported by the Gallia County Health Department. The health department does not provide age ranges for the reported deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 125 total cases on Friday, four more than the previous day. Of those cases, 33 are active, 90 recovered, and there has been one death. There is currently one hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 126 cases in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, five less than on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 126 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 10 cases

20-29 — 19 cases

30-39 — 11 cases

40-49 — 21 cases

50-59 — 18 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 15 cases

70+ — 29 cases

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 1,240 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,061. There were 49 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 21), 72 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 72) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 12,174 cases with 263 deaths. There was an increase of 157 cases from Thursday, and six new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 471,517 lab test have been completed, with a 2.58 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.18 percent.

Kayla Hawthorne and Beth Sergent contributed to this report, as did the Associated Press where attributed.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

