Jaramillo joins PVH medical staff

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces neurologist Victor Jaramillo, MD, has joined its medical staff.

Dr. Jaramillo is welcoming new patients five years of age and older to his practice in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

“Dr. Jaramillo will be relocating to our community from Logan, West Virginia where he spent the last several years practicing,” states Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO of PVH. “Dr. Jaramillo was very successful in Logan and very active in treating both acute conditions in the emergency department and hospital settings, as well as chronic conditions in the outpatient environment. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber practicing full-time in Point Pleasant.”

According to a press release from PVH, Dr. Jaramillo is a highly specialized neurologist who manages all levels of neurological care for pediatric and adult patients. He completed four fellowships in neurology including neuromuscular neurology, stroke neurocritical care, vascular neurology, and neurophysiology.

Dr. Jaramillo earned his medical doctorate from Antioquia University School of Medicine in Medellin, Colombia. He completed residency training in neurology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C.

“I enjoy being able to provide a specialized service to patients in this area who would otherwise have to travel a long distance to receive the neurological care they need,” stated Dr. Jaramillo.

“One of my favorite aspects of being a neurologist is building a trusting relationship and rapport with my patients through listening, education, and offering evidence-based options for their medical needs. It is my privilege to care for pediatric and adult patients, especially when we are dealing with difficult situations with patients and their families,” Dr. Jaramillo said.

Dr. Jaramillo’s office is located on the ground floor of Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Regional Health Center in suite G12. He offers appointments Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Jaramillo, please call 304-675-1484.

Information provided by PVH.

