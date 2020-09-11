Paying tribute on 9/11

On this day in 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed following terrorist attacks which injured thousands more. In New York City, two airplanes were flown into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center, followed by a third airplane which was flown into the Pentagon in Washington, DC. A fourth airplane, with its intended target unknown (though there have been claims it was bound for the U.S. Capitol), crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. after passengers and crew on board attempted to overtake the terrorists, no doubt sparing many lives. Today, across America, memorial services are planned to note this day in history and the losses to civilians, military members and first responders. Pictured is a scene from The Healing Field at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., going on now through Sept. 14. Presented by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, it serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall Plane Crash, memorializes Veterans of the Armed Forces and lost loved ones. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

