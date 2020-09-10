Pomeroy PD accepting donation for ‘Shop with a Cop’ fundraiser

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Police Department is accepting donation of new items which can be auctioned off as part of a fundraiser to benefit the Shop with a Cop program.

Officer Leif Babb, who is organizing the fundraiser, stated that donations will be accepted through the end of September, with a Facebook Auction to begin on Oct. 1.

Donations can be dropped of at the Pomeroy Police Department or arrangement for pickups can be made by calling (740)992-6411.

Items can be anything new — gift cards/certificates, gift baskets, toys, etc.

The department hopes to raise $2,000 during the fundraiser.