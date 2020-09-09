Hysell recognized for work with Humane Society

POMEROY — Long-time Meigs County Human Society volunteer Dee Hysell was recognized by the Meigs County Commissioners during last week’s meeting.

Hysell and Humane Society volunteers Dixie Sayre and John Musser were at the meeting to discuss the programs offered through the Meigs County Humane Society and the work they do to help animals in the county.

The certificate of appreciation presented to Hysell reads, “She has set an example for all of us that dedication and determination is what contributes in success. The energy and effort that she has put into the Meigs County Humane Society will have a positive impact on our community for years to come.”

Hysell runs the Humane Society Thrift Store in Middleport, overseeing a group of fellow volunteers and organizing and sorting donated items.

All money raised through the thrift store, donations and Meigs County Humane Society memberships stay local to help animals in Meigs County. No funds are sent out of the county or to the national organization.

The goal of the Humane Society is to take care of the animals of the county, explained the volunteers.

From January through July 2020, the Humane Society has spent more than $38,000 to assist animals and their owners through multiple programs.

The Humane Society assists with spay and neuter vouchers, as well as medical vouchers each year; During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization helped to provide pet food for dogs and cats; and each winter, the organization provides vouchers for straw animal bedding for a discounted price of $2.

The thrift store is open each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Donations are accepted during regular business hours. All workers at the store are volunteers so there is no payroll expense, meaning all proceeds benefit the animals.

Additional volunteers are always appreciated, with anyone interested invited to stop by the store.

Memberships for the Meigs County Humane Society are available for $5 for seniors and $10 for adults.

For more information about the Humane Society and its programs call the thrift store at 740-992-6064.

Dee Hysell was recognized during last week's commissioner meeting for her volunteer work with the Humane Society. Hysell is pictured with Meigs County Commissioner Randy Smith.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

