Countdown to Election Day

POMEROY — It is just two months until Election Day and the Meigs County Board of Elections is preparing for not only election day voting, but early voting and absentee voting for the Presidential Election.

Meigs County voters will be able to cast their ballots through any of the three types of traditional voting for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election — early in-person voting, absentee voting or in-person voting at polling places on Election Day.

Ohio’s early voting period begins on Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 2.

The Meigs County Board of Elections has set up the lobby as an early voting area with three voting machines separated to allow for privacy to vote and social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is where things will look different. Normally, we have 4-6 voting machines set up in our office and 10-20 people in our office at a time. This will not be possible to safely do with social distancing. There will be lines and we want our voters to be aware of that. Our main door will be an entrance only door and will be monitored. We will also have an exit only door. Masks and social distancing will be required. We will have 3 voting machines set up with barriers between the voting machines and a barrier for the few people we will be able to have waiting in line. Once our office is full, we will have voters check in at the door and form a line outside. While waiting in line, we will get those voters checked in so when they are able to come inside they will be ready to vote. We ask for patience with our staff as we navigate through this process,” stated the Board of Elections staff in information provided to The Daily Sentinel regarding in-office early voting.

Early voting at the Meigs County Board of Elections office on East Memorial Drive is as follows: Oct. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For absentee voting by mail, voters who request a ballot to be mailed to them will be able to vote at home. All registered voters should have received an absentee ballot request form mailed to them by the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. These are not ballots, but the form needed to receive the absentee ballot. Voters may also call the Board of Elections to request an absentee ballot request form to be mailed to them. Those request forms can be returned now in preparation for the election.

More than 950 absentee ballot request forms have already been received by the Meigs County Board of Elections for the November election. Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed on Oct. 6.

A drop box is available for absentee requests, absentee ballots, voter registrations and other elections mail is available on the front of the Board of Elections building.

“Keep in mind that both absentee request form and absentee ballot envelope must be signed by the voter. Our office does check signatures,” stated Board of Elections Director Angela Robson.

In-person voting at polling places will take place as scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters are asked to bring a mask and current form of ID.

“If you are choosing option 2 or 3, masks, social distancing, and hand-washing or hand-sanitizing will be expected. Please do not enter our building if you have a fever or if you are experiencing other symptoms of COVID-19. We can bring your ballot out to your vehicle if you are not feeling well. This is for your safety, as well as the health and safety of all of our workers who have graciously signed up to help us carry out this election,” stated Robson.

Anyone with questions may call the office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 740-992-2697.

Candidates, issues and levies to appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:

Candidates

President — Joseph R. Biden Jr. (D) and Donald J. Trump (R);

U.S. Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson (R) and Shawna Roberts (D);

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Sharon L. Kennedy and John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Jennifer Brunner and Judi French;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (full term commencing Feb. 9, 2021) — Peter B. Abele;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (unexpired term, full term commencing Feb. 8, 2021) —Stacy Brooks and Kristy Wilkin;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards (R) and Katie O’Neill (D);

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher (D) and Frank Hoagland (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 2 term) — Shannon H. Miller (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 3 term) — Jimmy Will (R);

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Keith O. Wood (I) and Mony Wood (R);

County Recorder — Huey Eason (R);

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett (R);

County Treasurer — Peggy Yost (R);

Judge of Court of Common Pleas Probate Division — L. Scott Powell (R).

Levies and Issues

Middleport Village — Cemetery Maintenance and Operation, 0.5 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Cemetery Maintenance, 1 mill renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Police Protection, 3 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Current Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

Racine Village — Current Expenses, 3 mills replacement;

Rutland Village —Police Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Village — Current Expenses, 2 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Proposed ordinance for electric aggregation;

Syracuse Village — Current Expenses, 1.8 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Operating and Maintaining Fire Dept. and Emergency Services, 1 mill renewal;

Orange Twp. — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Twp. — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Salem Twp. — Maintenance of Cemeteries, 0.5 mills additional;

Salisbury Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Sutton Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Local Liquor Option;

County-wide — Meigs County Health Department General Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

Pending approval — Rutland Village — Local Liquor Option for Fox’s Pizza in Rutland.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The lobby at the Meigs County Board of Elections has been converted into an early voting area. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.9-Election.jpg The lobby at the Meigs County Board of Elections has been converted into an early voting area. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Early voting to begin Oct. 6

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.