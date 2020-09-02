Meigs Fair finalist for ‘Fair Facelift’ grant

ROOCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Fair is a finalist for Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative, which could provided the fair with $3,000 in grant funding.

Meigs County Fair is one of 11 finalists in initiative. The fair was chosen from among 53 submissions.

The Meigs County Fair submitted the project “Horse Announcer Stand” for the facelift initiative. The current horse announcer stand was built in 1852, according to the submission information.

The project, if awarded, will build a new horse announcer stand to replicate the original stand, built in 1852.

With votes from community members, Meigs County Fair’s project could receive a grant of up to $3,000 to help make it happen.

You can help Meigs County Fair earn a Fairground Facelift grant by voting for them on Grinnell Mutual’s website.

“County fairgrounds celebrate family, friendship, and relationships — the things that matter,” said Barb Baker, director of advertising and community relations. “That’s why we want to be part of sustaining them for future generations.”

How to Vote

Visit Grinnell Mutual’s website, https://www.grinnellmutual.com/promotions/fairground-facelift-promotion/ , to vote for this project. Click on the photo of the fairground project you want to vote for and click continue. Follow the prompts to finish voting. People can vote once per day, per project.

The project receiving the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The next two places in voting — second and third— will each receive a $1,500 grant. Finally, the next three places in voting— fourth, fifth, and sixth— will each receive a $500 grant.

Other finalists include, the Barlow Independent Fair (Barlow, Ohio), Cedar County Fairgrounds (Hartington, Nebraska), Centennial Park Fairgrounds (Nevada, Missouri), Davis County Fairground (Bloomfield, Iowa), Kankakee County Fair and Exposition (Kankakee, Illinois), Madison County Fairgrounds (Highland, Illinois), Murray County Fairgrounds (Slayton, Minnesota), Stephenson County Fairground (Freeport, Illinois), Turner County Fair (Parker, South Dakota), and Union County 4-H Fairgrounds (Liberty, Indiana).

Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12:59 p.m. ET.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 108th-largest property-casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. Its products are available in 17 states.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The horse announcer stand project at the Meigs County Fairgrounds is a finalist for grant funding. The announcer stand is seen in the background during the harness race at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.3-Fair-Facelift.jpg The horse announcer stand project at the Meigs County Fairgrounds is a finalist for grant funding. The announcer stand is seen in the background during the harness race at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. File photo

Voting ends Sept. 15