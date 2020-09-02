For the Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 1

Dispatch received a call reference a male walking on State Route 124 above Apple Grove headed toward Tanners Run Road with a flashlight, carrying several items. A deputy was sent to patrol the area and found the subject sitting on the side of the road near Tanners Run Road. The male stated that he had been in an argument with his wife and was walking to his aunt’s house in Ravenswood. When asked about the items he was carrying he advised it was tools he needed for work the next day. A warrant check was conducted on the male and nothing was found. The deputy transported him to the city park in Ravenswood where he was dropped off.

Dispatch received a call of and alarm at a home on East Main Street in Pomeroy. A deputy was sent and checked the property. Everything was secure and no one was around. No further action was taken on this call.

Aug. 2

Dispatch received a call from a female on Bigley Ridge Road advising that her adult daughter was claiming to have been raped at a house on Bigley Ridge. Deputies arrived at the location and attempted to locate the victim. After going to three separate locations trying to locate the victim it was discovered that she had left the area in a car with another female once she was aware that deputies were on their way. The caller was advised to have her daughter call when she returns. As of the time of this news release the victim has made no contact for further assistance.

Aug. 3

A female came to the sheriff’s office to file a report concerning a domestic violence complaint against her ex-husband. While completing the report she also complained that she had seen him messing around her vehicle and she thinks he had put a tracker on her vehicle. The deputy went with her and checked the vehicle and a tracking device was located hidden on the SUV. A short time later he drove past the office twice while she was still there doing her report. Deputies left the office and stopped Gary York on Mulberry Avenue in Pomeroy where he was subsequently arrested for the alleged domestic violence complaint. Also, evidence and information were discovered to support the filing of a charge for Menacing by Stalking. Gary R. York, age 56, of Shade Ohio was charged and held in Middleport Jail pending a court appearance.

Deputy Patterson responded to a residence on State Route 684 on a report of two females arguing. Deputy Patterson arrived and spoke with one female; the other had already left the area. No further action taken.

Deputy Myers and Sgt. Patterson responded to a residence on Howell Hill Road to assist EMS with a male subject thinking about suicide. Deputies secured the scene for EMS and the male subject was transported to Meigs ER by squad.

Aug. 4

A resident of Star Hall Road reported his 2005 Blue Yamaha PW50 stolen sometime in the last couple days. Deputy Myers responded to the residence and took the report. Anyone with any information is asked to call The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Aug. 5

Deputies responded to a residence on Bashan Road because of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway near a barn. When deputies arrived, it was discovered that the vehicle had broken down and the owner was going to come back later to pick the vehicle up. No further action taken.

Deputies responded to a residence on Sharon Hollow after receiving a request to check on a lady who the neighbors had not seen in a couple days. Responding units contacted the female and everything was okay. No further action taken.

Deputies served a protection order at a residence in Racine. Units remained on scene until the male subject gathered some belongings and left the residence.

Aug. 6

Deputies are investigating a reported theft of some tools, a stereo, and a pair of binoculars from a piece of equipment at the gravel pit in Reedsville. The suspects appeared to be male subjects in a dark colored Dodge truck. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 833 to assist with a subject who was having some mental issues. The subject was later transported to O’bleness Hospital. No further action taken.

Aug. 7

Deputies collected weapons per court order for inmate release.

A probate order was served. Subject transported to ER for evaluation.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at Pomeroy Cliffs.

Deputies responded to an alarm at Rite Aid. All secure. Keyholder arrived building checked.

Units responded to West Locust on possible Burglary. Not a Burglary but homeowner did not want the relative to return to his house.

