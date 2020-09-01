Celebrating Chamber Day

RACINE — The Meigs County Chamber and Tourism hosted “Chamber Day” on Saturday evening at Kountry Resort in Meigs County.

The event was held in place of the annual Spring Dinner and Auction which was postponed in mid-March as COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines were initially put in place.

Chamber Day included live and silent auction with items donated by several local businesses and individuals, as well as dinner by Culinary Arts Company, Chef Austin Cole.

Kyan Edwards, a chamber intern, performed music during the social hour and again following the dinner and auction.

Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs thanked all the sponsors of the event, including Elite Community Partners Holzer Health System, Farmers Bank, The Daily Sentinel and University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, as well as those who donated items or made purchases to support the Chamber and the event.

The chamber had discussed planning for the event with the Meigs County Health Department prior to the event taking place in order to comply with social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines for events, said Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

Temperature screenings were conducted prior to entering the event, with tables spaced for social distancing and masks to be worn when not seated at tables.

The next event for Meigs Chamber and Tourism is a golf scramble planned for Oct. 3 at the Meigs Golf Course near Pomeroy. For more information or to register a team contact the Meigs Chamber and Tourism office.

Masks and social distancing were part of the Chamber Day event held on Saturday at Kountry Resort. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.2-Chamber-1.jpg Masks and social distancing were part of the Chamber Day event held on Saturday at Kountry Resort. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Chamber intern Kyan Edwards performed music during the social hour. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_9.2-Chamber-2.jpg Chamber intern Kyan Edwards performed music during the social hour. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Dinner, auction held after virus delay

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

