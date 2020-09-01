Commissioners recognize Child Support Awareness Month

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved a proclamation during last week’s regular meeting recognizing August 2020 as Child Support Awareness Month.

In attendance for the meeting were Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank, Child Support Enforcement Agency Supervisor Kevin Dugan and Assistant Supervisor/Case Manager Melissa Johnson.

Agency staff, in addition to Dugan and Johnson, include case managers Jordan Snoke, Kim Jones and David Rees, legal secretary Terri Mitchell, support staff Nicole Smith and Heather Cundiff, and prosecutor’s office staff and investigators James K. Stanley, Josiah Leggett, Michael Oliver and Tony Mollica.

According to the proclamation, the agency has 2,851 active cases. There were 794 court cases held and an estimated $2 million dollars collected and distributed to families in 2019.

The agency was recently acknowledged for one of the top 10 collection amounts in back support in the state, collecting $8,945 in back child support on one case, stated Shank.

In other business, the commissioners received an update from Buckeye Hills Regional Council on projects which have been submitted to the agency in 2020 for consideration of funding under multiple grant programs.

Melissa Zoller from Buckeye Hills provided the commissioners with a list of the projects which were submitted as requests for funding. She explained that the projects could be considered for ARC funding or other funding options depending on the type project.

The commissioners acknowledged the second half of the real estate tax collection in the amount of $6,005,140.76. First half of the year collections were in the amount of $10,761,875.21.

The commissioners approved an appropriation of $50,000 into the assigned counsel line item.

An appropriation adjustment was approved as requested by the engineer’s office, moving $121,682.14 into the Bituminous bid line item.

In other recent action, the board approved retaining Stan Molnar, a private investigator, to investigate the complaint filed with the board against the sheriff.

Approved the reappointment of Paul Reed to the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees for a five year term.

A land bank organizational meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The commissioners meet weekly at 11 a.m. each Thursday, unless otherwise announced.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Buckeye Hills provides updates on projects

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.