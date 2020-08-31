Local testing sites take place… Cases rise in Meigs, Mason and Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — More than 80 people received free COVID-19 tests on Saturday in Meigs County, according to the Meigs County Health Department which is awaiting the results of those tests.

On Saturday, the Meigs County Health Department, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard, held a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. This free testing resulted in 83 tests being administered by the Ohio National Guard.

According to Brody Davis, Meigs County Health Department public information officer, “All individuals tested will be contacted with results by the health department once they become available. Individuals with positive test results will be contacted first followed by individuals with negative results. We ask individuals to please refrain from calling the health department for results as we contact you as soon as possible.”

“As students begin to go back to school, we would like to remind the community to continue social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a face covering to reduce transmission of the disease,” added Davis.

Meigs County Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff thanked all those who helped bring the testing site to Meigs County and made the day go smoothly, including Meigs County EMA, ODOT, health department staff and their families, local media and many others.

This was the first pop-up testing site in the county. Mason County also hosted a site over the weekend with information from that testing not yet available. As previously reported, Gallia County previously hosted a pop-up site with the National Guard.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Monday.

“One of these individuals is connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks. They will be listed as 5 additional confirmed cases for a total of 145 cases (142 confirmed, 3 probable),” stated a Facebook post from the health department.

The following are updated age ranges, as of Monday, in the 145 total cases which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 13 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 22 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 16 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 23 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 20 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 13 cases (6 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 145 total cases, 90 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 51 of the cases active and four total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 19 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March, its second Aug. 14, and the third and fourth on Aug. 28. Two of the deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one over 80 years of age.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Monday and three cases on Saturday, with one case connected to Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 49 active cases, and 129 total cases (107 confirmed, 22 probable) since April.

There were also two additional hospitalizations and four recovered cases announced on Monday.

Monday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Saturday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

In addition, the health department corrected one previously reported confirmed case in the 10-19 age range which was reported on Friday as having been an antibody case instead of an active case.

Age ranges for the 129 Meigs County cases, reported as of Monday, are as follows:

0-19 — 18 cases (2 new cases, 1 less as previously counted case was an antibody case which is not included in the state data)

20-29 — 15 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 12 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 13 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 13 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 16 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 14 cases (4 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

90-99 — 12 cases (1 new hospitalization)

100-109 — 1 case

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 77 recovered cases. There have been a total of 11 hospitalizations and three deaths.

There have been four positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 101 total cases on Monday morning, three more than Friday. The department said that 27 of those are currently active, 73 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no currently hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 104 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday.

According to the DHHR database, the cases at Lakin Hospital have increased by one additional positive resident. The current totals are six positive resident cases and six positive staff cases, in what is listed as an active outbreak.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 104 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 3 cases

10-19 — 7 cases

20-29 — 18 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 16 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 14 cases (1 new, 1 death)

60-69 — 13 cases

70+ — 23 cases (1 new)

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people. As of the update on Sunday, Mason County was listed at 9.16 cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 895 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,020. Also below the 21-day average were new deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations. Ten new deaths were reported (21-day average of 22), with 59 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 83) and 7 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 10,250 cases with 214 deaths. There was an increase of 426 cases from Friday, and 12 new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 435,863 lab test have been completed, with a 2.35 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.80 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

Ohio National Guard members conducted this pop-up testing on Saturday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Meigs County Health Department staff (pictured) worked with the Ohio National Guard for Saturday's pop-up testing site. Ohio National Guard members conduct the pop-up testing on Saturday at the Meigs County Fairgrounds, with 83 people receiving tests.

Cases rise in Meigs, Mason and Gallia