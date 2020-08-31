Meeks recognized for work at Fair

The Meigs County Junior Fair Board honored departing Junior Fair Coordinator Jenna Meeks and her mom Rhonda Meeks during the Livestock Sale at the 2020 Meigs County Fair. Both Jenna Meeks and Rhonda Meeks have spent the past several years working with the Junior Fair Board and Junior Fair activities in Meigs County. They are pictured with members of the Junior Fair Board and new Junior Fair Coordinator Amanda Faulk.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel