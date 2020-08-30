Shooting investigation underway in Addison Township

ADDISON TWP. — On Sunday morning, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regards to a shooting death investigation which is being investigated by his office.

“On Saturday, August 29, 2020 at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a female who had been shot and was believed to be deceased at a Possum Trot Road residence in Addison Township. Deputies responded to the residence and one male, who has been identified as Christopher Holsinger age 38 of Gallipolis, Ohio, was taken into custody. Deputies located the deceased body of Lacey Holsinger, age 40 of Gallipolis, Ohio, inside of the residence. Our investigation has determined that the deceased and the suspect are married and reside together where the incident occurred.”

The sheriff stated investigators are continuing the investigation and communicating with Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren regarding charges in this case.

”Further information will be released at the appropriate time,” Sheriff Champlin said.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Tribune-6.jpg