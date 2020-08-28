Gallia reports two COVID deaths … Meigs, Mason cases rise ahead of pop-up testing sites

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Gallia County on Friday.

“Unfortunately at this time we are announcing 2 additional deaths of Gallia County residents from COVID-19. This individual was connected to our current outbreak at a long term care facility. We offer our deepest condolences to any of those who have recently lost a loved one,” stated a Facebook post from the Gallia County Health Department.

There have been a total of 4 deaths in Gallia County since March.

One of the deaths is in the 60-69 age range, according to the Ohio Department of Health data. The second newly reported death is not yet reflected in the ODH database.

In addition to the two deaths, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gallia County on Friday.

“Three of these individuals are connected to our current cases, which includes active outbreaks. They will be listed as 10 additional confirmed cases for a total of 140 cases (137 confirmed, 3 probable). We’ve also moved several individuals to our recovered numbers,” stated the Gallia County Health Department post.

The Meigs County Health Department also reported 10 new cases on Friday, eight confirmed and two probable, with six associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 46 active cases and 122 total cases (102 confirmed, 20 probable) since April.

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of four new cases on Friday, bringing their total to 98 cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

The following are updated age ranges, as of Friday, in the 140 total cases which have been reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 20 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 15 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 22 cases

50-59 — 20 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 13 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 2 total deaths)

70-79 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 13 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 7 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Unreported age — 1 death (not yet reflected in the ODH database)

Of the 140 total cases, 90 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 46 of the cases active and four total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 19 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

Friday’s new cases in Meigs County were as follows, according to the Meigs County Health Department:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 100 to 109-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Probable case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Probable case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized

Age ranges for the 122 Meigs County cases, reported as of Friday, are as follows:

0-19 — 17 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 13 cases

30-39 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 12 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 14 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 13 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 15 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

80-89 — 14 cases (1 new case, 2 deaths, 4 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 12 cases (1 new case)

100-109 — 1 case (1 new case)

The Meigs County Health Department has reported a total of 73 recovered cases. There have been a total of nine hospitalizations and three deaths.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 98 total cases on Friday morning, four more than the previous day. The department said that 24 of those are currently active, 73 are recovered, and there has been one death. There are no current hospitalized cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also reported 102 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, an increase of eight cases from Thursday.

According to the DHHR database, the cases at Lakin Hospital have increased with five positive resident cases and six positive staff cases, in what is listed as an active outbreak.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 102 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 4 cases (2 new)

10-19 — 8 cases (2 new)

20-29 — 17 cases

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 15 cases (2 new)

50-59 — 13 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 13 cases

70+ — 22 cases (2 new)

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,296 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,021. Also above the 21-day average were new deaths and ICU admissions, with hospitalizations below the average. Twenty-nine new deaths were reported (21-day average of 22), with 71 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 84) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,824 cases with 202 deaths. There was an increase of 191 cases from Wednesday, and three new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 419,401 lab test have been completed, with a 2.34 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.14 percent, up from 2.75 percent on Thursday.

Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_covid-27.jpg

Meigs, Mason cases rise ahead of pop-up testing sites