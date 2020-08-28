Ohio schools must develop coronavirus-reporting system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts must establish a system for collecting information on cases of the coronavirus and then make that information publicly available, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in announcing an upcoming order.

After learning of students or staff members who test positive, schools must report that information to local health departments as quickly as possible, and then figure out the best way to make that data available to the public and to parents and guardians of children in the district, DeWine said Thursday.

An order is expected soon with details on how the reporting mechanism should work.

The systems could be similar to what schools already have in place for parents reporting a child’s absence, or for schools reporting illnesses—such as a lice outbreak—to the school community, DeWine said.

“We just feel that the more information that’s available out there, the better,” the governor said.

Reports of COVID-19 in a particular district should not come as a surprise, since results will likely mirror what’s already happening in the surrounding community, DeWine said.

Also Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the federal government approved the state for an additional $300 in weekly federal unemployment compensation for people unemployed as a result of the pandemic. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Additional coronavirus updates provided by the Governor’s office included:

SPORTS ORDER MODIFICATION

Lt. Governor Husted announced that the current sports order has been modified to clarify that participants shall not compete in more than one contest or game in any calendar day, as compared to the 24-hour period outlined in the original order. The goal of this adjustment in language is to assist organizers and teams when scheduling games or contests.

ASSISTED LIVING TESTING PAUSE

Governor DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio is pausing its work to test residents and staff at assisted living facilities through saliva testing instead of nasal swabs due to inconsistent test results. The Ohio Department of Health will investigate the issue through controlled validation testing to determine if the irregularities can be attributed to the test kits themselves, the labs, or the specimen collection process.

DUPLICATE PAYMENTS IDENTIFIED

Lt. Governor Husted announced that the Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) and InnovateOhio have identified an additional 38 duplicate payments, totaling $93,978 in savings, using the InnovateOhio Duplicate Payment Tool.

In total, $1.1 million in savings have been identified since this project launched. Today’s update brings the total number of confirmed duplicate payments to 145 since January 2019, across 29 different agencies, boards, and commissions.

OBM works with agencies to ensure that all duplicate payments are recovered.

TECH CRED REMINDER

Lt. Governor Husted reminded employers about the TechCred program, which reimburses businesses to upskill their current and prospective employees. The current August round ends on August 31 at 3 p.m. Visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov for more information or to apply.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Information from the Associated Press and the office of Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a past Lincoln Day Dinner in Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_2.23-Lincoln-Day-Dinner-2-1.jpg Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during a past Lincoln Day Dinner in Meigs County. File photo