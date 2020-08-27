Fair awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — Multiple awards were presented before Saturday’s livestock sale at the 2020 Meigs County Fair.
Dan Short of Ohio Valley Bank presented the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-h Scholarship to Austin Rose. The scholarship is for $750 per year for four years, for a total of $3,000.
Junior Fair Board Scholarships were presented to Austin Rose, Raeven Reedy and Gabrielle Beeler.
Home National Bank’s John Hoback presented the 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Scholarship to Queen Kristin McKay.
Best decorated stall winners were as follows: Michael Kesterson, beef; Caelin Seth, dairy; Mattee Bolden, goat; Shelbe Cochran, lamb; Sidney Dillon, rabbits; Levi Williams, chickens; Whitney Durst, swine; and Lakin Ridenour, turkeys.
Clean stall winners throughout the week were as follows: Beef, Ryan Ross, Austin Rose, Trneton Morrissey, Mackenzie Newell; Dairy, Holter, Alyssa Richards, Coltin Parker, Caelin Seth, Caelin Seth; Goat, Sydneyahna Card, Jeremiah Mohler, Jenna Spencer; Lamb, Nevada Johnson, Braden Watson, Hunter Parry; Rabbits, Brenen Rowe, Jozalynn Tucker; Swine, Clay Buckley; Chickens, Kendall Schagel, Landen Woods, Sarah Williams, Lucas Finlaw; Turkeys, Bryant Mohler, Steven Fitzgerald, Hannah Jackson and Peyton Richmond. One overall winner was drawn for each animal to receive the weekly award.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.