Fair awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — Multiple awards were presented before Saturday’s livestock sale at the 2020 Meigs County Fair.

Dan Short of Ohio Valley Bank presented the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-h Scholarship to Austin Rose. The scholarship is for $750 per year for four years, for a total of $3,000.

Junior Fair Board Scholarships were presented to Austin Rose, Raeven Reedy and Gabrielle Beeler.

Home National Bank’s John Hoback presented the 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Scholarship to Queen Kristin McKay.

Best decorated stall winners were as follows: Michael Kesterson, beef; Caelin Seth, dairy; Mattee Bolden, goat; Shelbe Cochran, lamb; Sidney Dillon, rabbits; Levi Williams, chickens; Whitney Durst, swine; and Lakin Ridenour, turkeys.

Clean stall winners throughout the week were as follows: Beef, Ryan Ross, Austin Rose, Trneton Morrissey, Mackenzie Newell; Dairy, Holter, Alyssa Richards, Coltin Parker, Caelin Seth, Caelin Seth; Goat, Sydneyahna Card, Jeremiah Mohler, Jenna Spencer; Lamb, Nevada Johnson, Braden Watson, Hunter Parry; Rabbits, Brenen Rowe, Jozalynn Tucker; Swine, Clay Buckley; Chickens, Kendall Schagel, Landen Woods, Sarah Williams, Lucas Finlaw; Turkeys, Bryant Mohler, Steven Fitzgerald, Hannah Jackson and Peyton Richmond. One overall winner was drawn for each animal to receive the weekly award.

Austin Rose was the 2020 recipient of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H scholarship. Rose is pictured with OVB’s Dan Short. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.28-Awards-1.jpg Austin Rose was the 2020 recipient of the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H scholarship. Rose is pictured with OVB’s Dan Short. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Raeven Reedy, Austin Rose, and Gabrielle Beller (not pictured) were the 2020 recipients of the Jr. Fair Board Scholarships. They are pictured with Jr. Fair Coordinator Amanda Faulk. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.28-Awards-2.jpg Raeven Reedy, Austin Rose, and Gabrielle Beller (not pictured) were the 2020 recipients of the Jr. Fair Board Scholarships. They are pictured with Jr. Fair Coordinator Amanda Faulk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Home National Bank’s John Hoback presents the Fair Queen scholarship in the amount of $500 to Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.28-Awards-3.jpg Home National Bank’s John Hoback presents the Fair Queen scholarship in the amount of $500 to Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Clean stall awards for the 2020 Meigs County Fair were presented by Home National Bank. Pictured with Home National Bank President John Hoback are Caelin Seth, Nevada Johnson and Bryant Mohler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.28-Awards-4.jpg Clean stall awards for the 2020 Meigs County Fair were presented by Home National Bank. Pictured with Home National Bank President John Hoback are Caelin Seth, Nevada Johnson and Bryant Mohler. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Best decorated stall awards were presented by Farm Credit Services, represented by Amanda Faulk. Pictured with Faulk are Sidney Dillon, Caelin Seith, Michael Kesterson and Shelbe Cochran. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.28-Awards-5.jpg Best decorated stall awards were presented by Farm Credit Services, represented by Amanda Faulk. Pictured with Faulk are Sidney Dillon, Caelin Seith, Michael Kesterson and Shelbe Cochran. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

