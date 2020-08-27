Middleport announces paving schedule

MIDDLEPORT — Paving work will take place over the next two weeks in the village of Middleport.

Police Chief Bruce Swift provided the following tentative paving schedule, advising local residents to limit travel in the work areas.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Milling off of old pavement on General Hartinger Parkway. Limited parking on General Hartinger, no trucks, no parking.

Sunday, Aug. 30 — Two trees will be cut down at the corner of South Second and Hartinger. Intersection will be closed. (Rescheduled from Friday).

Monday, Aug. 31 — Milling off old pavement on South Second, from Mill Street to Hartinger. Limited local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

Tuesday, Sept. 1-Thursday, Sept. 3 — No activity.

Friday, Sept. 4 — Paving on Hartinger. Limited local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 — Paving on South Second, from Mill Street to Hartinger. Street closed, only local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — Paving on Grant Street, from Seventh to Hartinger. Street closed, only local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

Thursday, Sept. 10 — Paving on Beech Street, from Grant Street to Park Street. Street closed, only local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

Friday, Sept. 11 — Paving on Middleport Hill from South Fifth to the corporation limit. Street closed, only local traffic, no trucks, no parking.

In the event of a rain out day, the schedule will move forward one working day. The schedule is tentative and subject to change.