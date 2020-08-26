Kebler receives health care worker of the year award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), this week, presented its annual Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year award to Shari Kebler, executive director of Laboratory Services, Holzer Health System (Gallipolis).

According to a press release on behalf of the OHA, the award is given each year to one Ohio hospital caregiver who personifies a leader, gives back to the community and routinely goes beyond the call of duty. Kebler was one of 60 nominees honored during the virtual recognition ceremony.

The release stated, “As the Executive Director of Laboratory Services, Kebler manages multiple locations that span six counties and two states. According to her nomination, ‘Her staff, the management team, and the Holzer executive team see her as a knowledgeable mentor always willing to coach, advise and offer assistance.’ She routinely rounds at all laboratory locations to make her staff and the patients feel welcome and appreciated. Kebler led a team of associates from Holzer to explore the possibility of establishing new health care services in Meigs County. She led the discussions, built the feasibility plan and along with her team, presented the findings to Holzer’s board of governors. This initiative was the singular catalyst that led Holzer in 2014 to building a new emergency care facility in Meigs County. She has served on numerous Holzer project committees throughout the years and always contributes positive feedback and thorough analysis, consideration, and optimization of processes for the betterment of her community and the organization.”

From the nominees, four other finalists were announced:

Tina Anderson, Fairfield Medical Center;

Kelly Schaffer, Fisher-Titus Medical Center;

Shawna Straub, Mercy Health — Anderson Hospital;

Jonas Sykes, Aultman Hospital.

Each year, OHA invites member hospitals and health systems to nominate one outstanding professional for consideration for Health Care Worker of the Year. OHA enlisted a panel of outside reviewers to help identify this year’s five finalists and ultimate recipient. The award, created in 1996, honors hospital employees who demonstrate leadership, reflect the mission and values of their institutions, go above and beyond the call of duty and give back to the community.

“We are extremely proud to honor outstanding caregivers at Ohio hospitals and we congratulate Shari for earning this year’s top honor,” said Mike Abrams, president and CEO, OHA. “People travel to Ohio from all 50 states and around the globe to benefit from the excellent care and advanced medical treatments provided by our hospitals’ 260,000 caregivers and workers. By providing strong leadership and having a commitment to excellence, this year’s nominees and honorees are ensuring a quality patient experience.”

According to a previous press release from Holzer Health System regarding Kebler’s nomination, she received her Bachelor’s in Science in Medical Technology (Clinical Laboratory Science) from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, and her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University. She joined Holzer in September 1998 as a Medical Technologist and has held the laboratory positions of Microbiology Section Leader, General Supervisor, Laboratory Manager, and in 2012 was named to her current position of Executive Director of Laboratory Services.

She and her husband, Scott, live in Mason, West Virginia, with their dog, Pearlie. Her hobbies include supporting the WVU Mountaineers, photography, and spending time on the Greenbrier River with family and friends.

Information provided by OHA and Holzer Health System.

Shari Kebler of Mason, West Virginia, pictured, was presented the Ohio Hospial Assocation’s Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year award. She is executive director of laboratory services at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis. (Holzer | Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Shari-1.jpg Shari Kebler of Mason, West Virginia, pictured, was presented the Ohio Hospial Assocation’s Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year award. She is executive director of laboratory services at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis. (Holzer | Courtesy)