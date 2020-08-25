Horse show awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — After being postponed twice due to arena conditions and possible inclement weather, the Meigs County Junior Fair Horse Show took place on Friday in the horse arena on the lower level of the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Awards were presented in showmanship and performance in the Gymkhana, Ranch and Western styles.

Shelbe Cochran won Grand Champion in Sr. Gymkhana Showmanship and Performance (includes barrel racing, pole bending, and keyhole), with Makayla Smith named the Reserve Champion in both of those classes. Maveryk Lisle won Reserve Champion in Gymkhana Showmanship and Performance. Ally Anderson won Grand Champion in both.

Mattee Bolden won Grand Champion in Jr. Ranch Showmanship and Jr. Ranch Performance (includes ranch pleasure, ranch riding, and trail). Sarah Williams won Reserve Champion in both classes.

Darbi Mugrage won Grand Champion in Sr. Western Showmanship and Performance (includes western pleasure, western horsemanship, and trail).

Darbi Mugrage was named the overall Grand Champion Showman and was the horse representative for the Showman of Showmen competition. Shelbe Cochran was the overall Reserve Champion Showman.

PeeWee Horse Showmanship winner Caroline Eastman (2 years old), assisted by Darbi Mugrage.

The horse committee expressed appreciation to Wes Karr and Steve Swatzel for preparing the arena, Scott and Nancy Sydenstricker for donating the Showmanship Champion banners, and Knots By K (Kelsey Lackey of Racine) for making and donating the grand champion awards.

Information provided by Patrece Beegle.

Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence PeeWee Horse Showmanship winner Caroline Eastman (2 years old), assisted by Darbi Mugrage on right, was presented the trophy blanket by Judge Jill Newman. Maveryk Lisle on Tucker running in pole bending. Ally Anderson on Stetson running in Keyhole. Photos courtesy of Patrece Beegle and Elizabeth Lawrence Shelbe Cochran showing Jacinto in showmanship. Mattee Bolden showing Gunny in showmanship. Darbi Mugrage showing Whitney in showmanship. Being judged by Jill Newman.