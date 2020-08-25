Back-to-school immunization information provided

POMEROY — COVID has set the stage for students across Ohio to return to school in a variety of ways. With vaccine rates still lagging, the Meigs County Health Department reminds parents that one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of all students, teachers, caregivers and the community is to make sure students have their recommended vaccinations. Whether a student is in kindergarten or college, vaccinations are important!

In Ohio, certain vaccines are required for school entrance while others are recommended. The Meigs County Health Department offers vaccinations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. with no appointment necessary, but preferred.

Extended hours will be offered on Aug. 25 and Sept. 15 until 6 p.m. for the convenience of parents/guardians. Please bring your child(ren)’s shot record and commercial insurance or Medicaid card. Vaccine is available for those aged birth through 18 years who are un/underinsured.

Required Immunization Summary for School Attendance in Ohio include: DTaP/DT; Tdap/Td; Diphtheria; Tetanus; Pertussis.

Kindergarten (K): Four or more doses of DTaP or DT, or any combination. If all four doses were given before the 4th birthday, a fifth dose is required. If the fourth dose was administered at least six months after the third dose, and on or after the 4th birthday, a fifth dose is not required.

Grades 1-12: Four or more doses of DTaP or DT, or any combination. Three doses of Td or a combination of Td and Tdap is the minimum acceptable for children age seven and up.

Grades 7-12: One dose of Tdap vaccine must be administered prior to entry.

POLIO

Grades K-9: Three or more doses of IPV. The FINAL dose must be administered on or after the 4th birthday regardless of the number of previous doses. If a combination of OPV and IPV was received, four doses of either vaccine are required.

Grades 10-12

Three or more doses of IPV or OPV. If the third dose of either series was received prior to the fourth birthday, a fourth dose is required; If a combination of OPV and IPV was received, four doses of either vaccine are required.

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

Grades K-12: Two doses of MMR. Dose one must be administered on or after the first birthday. The second dose must be administered at least 28 days after dose one.

HEP B (Hepatitis B)

Grades K-12: Three doses of Hepatitis B. The second dose must be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. The third dose must be given at least 16 weeks after the first dose and at least 8 weeks after the second dose. The last dose in the series (third or fourth dose), must not be administered before age 24 weeks.

Varicella (Chickenpox)

Grades K-9: Two doses of varicella vaccine must be administered prior to entry. Dose one must be administered on or after the first birthday. The second dose should be administered at least three months after dose one; however, if the second dose is administered at least 28 days after the first dose, it is considered valid.

Grades 10-12: One dose of varicella vaccine must be administered on or after the first birthday.

MCV4 (Meningococcal, Meningococcal (MCV4) (series of 1 now & 1 at age 16) – protects against 4 of 5 types of meningococcal bacteria. Meningococcal (MCV4) (1 booster) – protects against 4 of 5 types of meningococcal bacteria.

Required for school.

Meningococcal B (series of 2 or 3), protects against the 5th type of meningococcal bacteria. Recommended at age 16-18.

Recommended Vaccines for Entering 7ᵗʰ Grade (ages 11-12)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) (series of 2) — protects against cancer and genital warts caused by the HPV virus. HPV is so common that nearly all sexually active men and women get it at some point in their lives. HPV doesn’t only affect women. Nearly 4 out of every 10 cases of cancer caused by HPV occur among men. Recommended at age 11-12.

Influenza (1 shot annually for most children) — protects against 4 common strains of flu. Recommended in fall.

Vaccine Recommended for Entering 12th Grade

Influenza (1 shot annually for most children) — protects against 4 common strains of flu. Recommended in fall.

If not up-to-date, catch-up on 7th grade vaccines.

The Meigs County Health Department encourages vaccinating teens with all recommended teen vaccines, including HPV to fully protect your child. Most insurance plans pay for vaccines with no out-of-pocket cost and programs are available for those who are uninsured.

If you have questions about your child’s immunization status or any of the recommended vaccines, please talk to your health care provider or contact the Meigs County Health Department’s Nursing Department at (740) 992-6626 or email sherry.hayman@meigs-health.com.

Information provided by the Meigs County Health Department.

Extended hours available