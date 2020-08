Meigs County Livestock Sale results

Editor’s Note: Due to space limitations, portions of the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale will appear in the print edition of The Daily Sentinel in three parts, Tuesday-Thursday, this week.

ROCKSPRINGS — Numerous businesses and individuals came to support Meigs County youth on Saturday at the annual Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Livestock sale results were as follows:

Market Turkey

Bryant Mohler (Grand Champion), $1,000, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ohio Valley Bank, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Reed & Baur, Ohio Valley Plumbing; Rachel Jackson (Reserve Champion), $650, Ridenour Gas; Raeven Reedy, $650, Ridenour Gas; Hannah Jackson, $400, Home National Bank; Emma Doczi, $600, Reed & Baur and Ohio Valley Plumbing; Peyton Richmond, $600, Vlasak Performance; Wyatt Smith, $1,000, Dr. Melanie Weese Optometrist; Meredith Cremeans, $500, Dr. Melanie Weese Optometrist; Lakin Ridenour, $2,100, Ridenour Gas; Matthew Jackson, $500, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Shawna Joseph, $500, Farmers Bank.

Dairy Feeder

Coltin Parker (Grand Champion), $1,350, Vlasak Performance; Caelin Seth (Reserve Champion), $1,400, Rutland Service Center and Meghan Lambert Massage Therapy.

Market Goat

Alexa Ingels (Grand Champion), $4,000, Gavin Power Plant; Jennifer Parker (Reserve Champion), $4,000, Mark Porter Ford, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, Parker Corporation, Hoon Inc., State Rep Jay Edwards and Judge Kristy Wilkin; MaKenzie Robertson, $3,000, Parker Corporation and RC Construction and Sons; Mattee Bolden, $1,000, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Peoples Bank; Maddy Karr, $3,600, Reed & Baur; Peyton Bailey, $1,300, Baum Lumber; Ayden Barringer, $750, Yeaugers Farm Supply; Woodrow Will, $900, Farmers Bank; Jensen Litchfield, $900, Ohio Valley Bank; Avary Mugrage, $900, Farmers Bank; Maylee Barringer, $800, Save A Lot; Bella Mugrage, $1,000, Buckley Iron Works; Jenna Spencer, $900, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley; Sydneyahna Card, $1,100, Pleasant Valley Hospital; Alexis Grubb, $850, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Jeremiah Mohler, $850, Peoples Bank; Kristin McKay, $1,250, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Jacob Spencer, $1,000, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Matthew Adam Roberts, $1,000, Angel Accounting; Leah Spencer, $1,200, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley; Lydyah Barringer, $800, Tenoglia and Sailsbury Law Group.

Market Lambs

Reagan Burke (Grand Champion), $3,000, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley, Brent and Renee Buckley, Buckley Iron Works, and Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; Jessica Parker (Reserve Champion), $3,000, Carr Auto Glass, RC Construction and Sons, Hoon Inc., State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Mark Porter Ford, and Parker Corporation; Lizzie Parry, $700, Parkersburg Liquidation; Braden Watson, $800, McDonalds of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; Matthew Garrett Parry, $700, Farmers Bank; Cadence Vance, $800, J&M Auto Sales; Emily Pullins, $800, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Madalyn Carnahan, $600, AEP Mountaineer Plant; Kadynce Wolfe, $700, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Maveryk Lisle, $2,200, Feed Stop and H&L Hoof Trimming; Elizabeth Pullins, $900, Home National Bank; Nevada Johnson, $900, Ridenour Gas; Christian Curtis, $800, Pool Masters of Vienna; Shelbe Cochran, $800, Peoples Bank; Cassidy Runyon, $750, Ohio Valley Bank; Jacob Fitch, $850, Tenoglia and Sailsbury Law Group; Hunter Boyer, $2,400, Hickman Ag; Heaven Runyon, $850, Nova Rubber; Shelby Runyon, $700, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Jaynna Wright, $800, Ball Logging; Hunter Parry, $700, Renaissance Ministries; Jasina Will, $600, J&M Auto Sales.

Market Dairy Steer

Coltin Parker (Grand Champion), $3,100, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.

Market Hogs

Jaycie Jordan (Grand Champion), $2,400, Worthington Mental Health; Jacob Jordan (Reserve Champion), $3,200, Shade River Ag; Ashton Jude, $1,750, Home National Bank; Cooper Jude, $2,500, Ridenour Gas; Parker Durst, $1,900, Worthington Mental Health; Kristina Weakley, $1,850, Shannon Miller; Clay Buckley, $2,000, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Whitney Durst, $1,900, Pool Masters of Vienna; Dominique Butcher, $1,950, Bob’s Market; Kathryn Ryan, $1,800, Norris Northup Dodge; Chloe Rizer, $1,800, Farmers Bank; Adyn Monroe, $1,750, 1st Response Towing and Recovery, Clary Plumbing, H&R Block and Gavin Landfill; Logan Caldwell, $2,000, Worthington Mental Health; Steven Fitzgerald, $2,400, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, Curtis Wildlife Food Plots, White’s Sanitation, Hupp Landscaping, Hupp Outfitters, Hill’s Food Mart, T Johnson Contracting, Dillon Cattle Company, Mony Wood for Sheriff, Syracuse Mini Storage, Sammi Mugrage; Brady Colburn, $2,200, Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Market Beef Steer

Jessica Parker (Grand Champion), $9,000, Hoon Inc., Certified Mechanical, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Shelley Material, Parker Corporation, White Schwarzel Funeral Home, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, and Mark Porter Ford; Makenna Rankin (Reserve Champion), $6,000, Worthington Mental Health; McKenzie Long, $4,400, McDonalds of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; Trenton Morrissey, $4,100, White Schwarzel Funeral Home and Ewing Funeral Home; Trevor Morrissey, $4,100, Parkersburg Liquidation; Michael Kesterson, $4,600, Ridenour Gas; Nathan Pierce, $4,700, Stadium Denture Center; Sean Stobaugh, $5,000, Home National Bank; Mitchel Evans, $4,800, Nova Rubber; Mackenzie Newell, $4,900, Nova Rubber; Zachary Williams, $5,300, Jaymar; Israel Williams, $4,800, J&M Auto Sales; Justin Pierce, $4,700, Nova Rubber; Faith Bauerbach, $6,000, Worthington Mental Health and Parker Corporation; Kylie Gheen, $5,500, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Marker Chickens

Lucas Finlaw (Grand Champion), $2,550, Ridenour Gas; Zoey Barnhart (Reserve Champion), $1,000, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Dr. Doug Hunter, and Hupp Contracting and Interior Services; Levi Williams, $500, Leedy Angus Farms; Cooper Schagel, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Kendall Schagel, $400, Baum Lumber; Sarah Williams, $600, Leedy Angus Farms; Mckenzie Smith, $800, Arcadia Skilled Nursing; Raeann Schagel, $650, AEP Mountaineer Plant; Corey Seth, $800, White’s Sanitation; Landen Woods, $600, Dr. Doug Hunter; Gabriel Folmer, $650, Farmers Bank; Zoey Schartiger, $500, Leedy Angus Farms; Audrey Hysell, $600, Holzer Health System; Zachery King, $500, Leedy Angus Farms.

Market Rabbits

Brycen Rowe (Grand Champion), $2,400, Gavin Power Plant; Kylee Will (Reserve Champion), $1,600, J&M Auto Sales; Arielle Beeler, $500, Mark Porter Ford; Dustin Vance, $500, J&M Auto Sales; Dana Card, $550, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, and Dillon Cattle Company; Hunter Clary, $350, Farmers Bank; Sidney Dillon, $600, Baum TP One Stop; Nathaniel Minshell, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Colton Minshell, $400, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; Avery Patterson, $600, Baums TP One Stop; Gabrielle Beeler, $700, Ohio Valley Bank; Michael Brown, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Gaven Smith, $700, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Jozalynn Tucker, $700, H&L Hoof Trimming; Kase Nelson, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Brenen Rowe, $700, Gavin Power Plant; Brody Davis, $800, Farmers Bank; Joseph Boyd, $500, AEP Mountaineer; Missouri Brown, $650, Birchfield Funeral Home; Emilie Smith, $1,050, Gavin Power Plant; MacKenzie Arms, Ash Management Services and Knots By K.

Commercial Beef Feeders

McKayla Nelson (Grand Champion), $11,000, Collins Show Cattle and Walnut Lane Beef Farm; Cade Newland (Reserve Champion), $4,000, Worthington Mental Health, Parker Corporation, RC Construction and Sons, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, State Rep. Jay Edwards and Judge Kristy Wilkin; Olivia Harris, $3,000, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Abigail Bauerbach, $3,500, Farmers Bank; Ryan Ross, $2,200, Mark Porter Ford; Samuel Bauerbach, $3,600, Baum Lumber and Baum’s TP One Stop; Brandon Oldaker, $3,500, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Austin Rose, $3,300, KFC and Taco Bell; Cassidy Bailey, $3,500, Sarah Roush.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

