Livestock sale: Lambs, goats and hogs

ROCKSPRINGS — Numerous businesses and individuals came to support Meigs County youth on Saturday at the annual Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Livestock sale results were as follows:

Market Goat

Alexa Ingels (Grand Champion), $4,000, Gavin Power Plant; Jennifer Parker (Reserve Champion), $4,000, Mark Porter Ford, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, Parker Corporation, Hoon Inc., State Rep Jay Edwards and Judge Kristy Wilkin; MaKenzie Robertson, $3,000, Parker Corporation and RC Construction and Sons; Mattee Bolden, $1,000, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Peoples Bank; Maddy Karr, $3,600, Reed & Baur; Peyton Bailey, $1,300, Baum Lumber; Ayden Barringer, $750, Yeaugers Farm Supply; Woodrow Will, $900, Farmers Bank; Jensen Litchfield, $900, Ohio Valley Bank; Avary Mugrage, $900, Farmers Bank; Maylee Barringer, $800, Save A Lot; Bella Mugrage, $1,000, Buckley Iron Works; Jenna Spencer, $900, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley; Sydneyahna Card, $1,100, Pleasant Valley Hospital; Alexis Grubb, $850, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Jeremiah Mohler, $850, Peoples Bank; Kristin McKay, $1,250, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Jacob Spencer, $1,000, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Matthew Adam Roberts, $1,000, Angel Accounting; Leah Spencer, $1,200, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley; Lydyah Barringer, $800, Tenoglia and Sailsbury Law Group.

Market Lambs

Reagan Burke (Grand Champion), $3,000, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley, Brent and Renee Buckley, Buckley Iron Works, and Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; Jessica Parker (Reserve Champion), $3,000, Carr Auto Glass, RC Construction and Sons, Hoon Inc., State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Mark Porter Ford, and Parker Corporation; Lizzie Parry, $700, Parkersburg Liquidation; Braden Watson, $800, McDonalds of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; Matthew Garrett Parry, $700, Farmers Bank; Cadence Vance, $800, J&M Auto Sales; Emily Pullins, $800, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Madalyn Carnahan, $600, AEP Mountaineer Plant; Kadynce Wolfe, $700, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Maveryk Lisle, $2,200, Feed Stop and H&L Hoof Trimming; Elizabeth Pullins, $900, Home National Bank; Nevada Johnson, $900, Ridenour Gas; Christian Curtis, $800, Pool Masters of Vienna; Shelbe Cochran, $800, Peoples Bank; Cassidy Runyon, $750, Ohio Valley Bank; Jacob Fitch, $850, Tenoglia and Sailsbury Law Group; Hunter Boyer, $2,400, Hickman Ag; Heaven Runyon, $850, Nova Rubber; Shelby Runyon, $700, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Jaynna Wright, $800, Ball Logging; Hunter Parry, $700, Renaissance Ministries; Jasina Will, $600, J&M Auto Sales.

Market Hogs

Jaycie Jordan (Grand Champion), $2,400, Worthington Mental Health; Jacob Jordan (Reserve Champion), $3,200, Shade River Ag; Ashton Jude, $1,750, Home National Bank; Cooper Jude, $2,500, Ridenour Gas; Parker Durst, $1,900, Worthington Mental Health; Kristina Weakley, $1,850, Shannon Miller; Clay Buckley, $2,000, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Whitney Durst, $1,900, Pool Masters of Vienna; Dominique Butcher, $1,950, Bob’s Market; Kathryn Ryan, $1,800, Norris Northup Dodge; Chloe Rizer, $1,800, Farmers Bank; Adyn Monroe, $1,750, 1st Response Towing and Recovery, Clary Plumbing, H&R Block and Gavin Landfill; Logan Caldwell, $2,000, Worthington Mental Health; Steven Fitzgerald, $2,400, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, Curtis Wildlife Food Plots, White’s Sanitation, Hupp Landscaping, Hupp Outfitters, Hill’s Food Mart, T Johnson Contracting, Dillon Cattle Company, Mony Wood for Sheriff, Syracuse Mini Storage, Sammi Mugrage; Brady Colburn, $2,200, Pleasant Valley Hospital.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.