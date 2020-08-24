Livestock sale: Rabbits, turkeys and chickens

Editor’s Note: Due to space limitations, portions of the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale will appear in the print edition of The Daily Sentinel in three parts, Tuesday-Thursday, this week.

ROCKSPRINGS — Numerous businesses and individuals came to support Meigs County youth on Saturday at the annual Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Livestock sale results for market rabbits, turkeys and market chickens were as follows:

Market Rabbits

Brycen Rowe (Grand Champion), $2,400, Gavin Power Plant; Kylee Will (Reserve Champion), $1,600, J&M Auto Sales; Arielle Beeler, $500, Mark Porter Ford; Dustin Vance, $500, J&M Auto Sales; Dana Card, $550, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed & Baur, and Dillon Cattle Company; Hunter Clary, $350, Farmers Bank; Sidney Dillon, $600, Baum TP One Stop; Nathaniel Minshell, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Colton Minshell, $400, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; Avery Patterson, $600, Baums TP One Stop; Gabrielle Beeler, $700, Ohio Valley Bank; Michael Brown, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Gaven Smith, $700, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Jozalynn Tucker, $700, H&L Hoof Trimming; Kase Nelson, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Brenen Rowe, $700, Gavin Power Plant; Brody Davis, $800, Farmers Bank; Joseph Boyd, $500, AEP Mountaineer; Missouri Brown, $650, Birchfield Funeral Home; Emilie Smith, $1,050, Gavin Power Plant; MacKenzie Arms, Ash Management Services and Knots By K.

Market Turkey

Bryant Mohler (Grand Champion), $1,000, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ohio Valley Bank, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Reed & Baur, Ohio Valley Plumbing; Rachel Jackson (Reserve Champion), $650, Ridenour Gas; Raeven Reedy, $650, Ridenour Gas; Hannah Jackson, $400, Home National Bank; Emma Doczi, $600, Reed & Baur and Ohio Valley Plumbing; Peyton Richmond, $600, Vlasak Performance; Wyatt Smith, $1,000, Dr. Melanie Weese Optometrist; Meredith Cremeans, $500, Dr. Melanie Weese Optometrist; Lakin Ridenour, $2,100, Ridenour Gas; Matthew Jackson, $500, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC; Shawna Joseph, $500, Farmers Bank.

Marker Chickens

Lucas Finlaw (Grand Champion), $2,550, Ridenour Gas; Zoey Barnhart (Reserve Champion), $1,000, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Dr. Doug Hunter, and Hupp Contracting and Interior Services; Levi Williams, $500, Leedy Angus Farms; Cooper Schagel, $400, Leedy Angus Farms; Kendall Schagel, $400, Baum Lumber; Sarah Williams, $600, Leedy Angus Farms; Mckenzie Smith, $800, Arcadia Skilled Nursing; Raeann Schagel, $650, AEP Mountaineer Plant; Corey Seth, $800, White’s Sanitation; Landen Woods, $600, Dr. Doug Hunter; Gabriel Folmer, $650, Farmers Bank; Zoey Schartiger, $500, Leedy Angus Farms; Audrey Hysell, $600, Holzer Health System; Zachery King, $500, Leedy Angus Farms.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Lucas Finlaw’s Grand Champion Chickens were purchased for $2,550 by Ridenour Gas. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-GC-Chicken.jpg Lucas Finlaw’s Grand Champion Chickens were purchased for $2,550 by Ridenour Gas. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bryant Mohler’s Grand Champion Market Turkey was purchased for $1,000 by Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ohio Valley Bank, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Reed & Baur, Ohio Valley Plumbing. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-GC-Turkey.jpg Bryant Mohler’s Grand Champion Market Turkey was purchased for $1,000 by Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Ohio Valley Bank, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Reed & Baur, Ohio Valley Plumbing. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Zoey Barnhart’s Reserve Champion Chickens were purchased for $1,000 by State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Dr. Doug Hunter, and Hupp Contracting and Interior Services. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-RC-Chicken.jpg Zoey Barnhart’s Reserve Champion Chickens were purchased for $1,000 by State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, Dr. Doug Hunter, and Hupp Contracting and Interior Services. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Rachel Jackson’s Reserve Champion Turkey was purchased for $650 by Ridenour Gas. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-RC-Turkey.jpg Rachel Jackson’s Reserve Champion Turkey was purchased for $650 by Ridenour Gas. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brycen Rowe’s Grand Champion Rabbits were purchased for $2,400 by Gavin Power Plant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-GC-Rabbit.jpg Brycen Rowe’s Grand Champion Rabbits were purchased for $2,400 by Gavin Power Plant. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kylee Will’s Reserve Champion Rabbits were purchased for $1,600 by J&M Auto Sales. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.25-RC-Rabbit.jpg Kylee Will’s Reserve Champion Rabbits were purchased for $1,600 by J&M Auto Sales. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.