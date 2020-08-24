The sale goes on … Honoring the legacy of family

Editor’s Note: Due to space limitations, portions of the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale will appear in the print edition of The Daily Sentinel in three parts, Tuesday-Thursday, this week. Results can also be found online at mydailysentinel.com.

ROCKSPRINGS — Concluding what had been an nontraditional fair, was the traditional Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

As with past years, numerous area businesses and individuals turned out for the event, spending thousands of dollars to support the youth of Meigs County.

For Jessica Parker it was her final livestock sale as a 4-H member, with her last steer having special meaning to Parker and her family.

Parker explained that four years ago her aunt, Anna Parker, was diagnosed with breast cancer, something that hit her family really hard. Anna survived her first cancer battle, before it came back a second time. She passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.

“She would always give back to kids and those in need,” said Jessica of her aunt. “The fair was her favorite time, she loved supporting the kids.” Jessica, her sister and cousins (Anna’s granddaughters) all had shirts on for sale day in memory of Anna.

Jessica explained that Anna had bid on “Ricky”, the steer she brought to the fair this year, as a feeder at an auction without anyone knowing. Last fall, Jessica was able to show the steer at many shows, bringing home awards, including a belt buckle that her aunt always wanted them to win.

With Ricky being Jessica’s last steer to sell at the fair, and the last cow that Anna had picked out, Jessica decided to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Strecker Cancer Center in Belpre where Anna was treated.

Jessica explained that the cancer center helped her and her family to have her aunt as long as possible and she wanted to help other families to have the same for their family by giving back to the cancer center. She added that Anna had also given back and donated to the patients at the cancer center previously.

Jessica’s grand champion beef steer was purchased for $9,000 by buyers Hoon Inc., Certified Mechanical, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Shelley Material, Parker Corporation, White Schwarzel Funeral Home, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, and Mark Porter Ford.

Livestock sale results for beef and dairy cattle were as follows:

Market Beef Steer

Jessica Parker (Grand Champion), $9,000, Hoon Inc., Certified Mechanical, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Shelley Material, Parker Corporation, White Schwarzel Funeral Home, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Judge Kristy Wilkin, and Mark Porter Ford; Makenna Rankin (Reserve Champion), $6,000, Worthington Mental Health; McKenzie Long, $4,400, McDonalds of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; Trenton Morrissey, $4,100, White Schwarzel Funeral Home and Ewing Funeral Home; Trevor Morrissey, $4,100, Parkersburg Liquidation; Michael Kesterson, $4,600, Ridenour Gas; Nathan Pierce, $4,700, Stadium Denture Center; Sean Stobaugh, $5,000, Home National Bank; Mitchel Evans, $4,800, Nova Rubber; Mackenzie Newell, $4,900, Nova Rubber; Zachary Williams, $5,300, Jaymar; Israel Williams, $4,800, J&M Auto Sales; Justin Pierce, $4,700, Nova Rubber; Faith Bauerbach, $6,000, Worthington Mental Health and Parker Corporation; Kylie Gheen, $5,500, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Commercial Beef Feeders

McKayla Nelson (Grand Champion), $11,000, Collins Show Cattle and Walnut Lane Beef Farm; Cade Newland (Reserve Champion), $4,000, Worthington Mental Health, Parker Corporation, RC Construction and Sons, Mark Porter Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, State Rep. Jay Edwards and Judge Kristy Wilkin; Olivia Harris, $3,000, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; Abigail Bauerbach, $3,500, Farmers Bank; Ryan Ross, $2,200, Mark Porter Ford; Samuel Bauerbach, $3,600, Baum Lumber and Baum’s TP One Stop; Brandon Oldaker, $3,500, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; Austin Rose, $3,300, KFC and Taco Bell; Cassidy Bailey, $3,500, Sarah Roush.

Market Dairy Steer

Coltin Parker (Grand Champion), $3,100, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.

Dairy Feeder

Coltin Parker (Grand Champion), $1,350, Vlasak Performance; Caelin Seth (Reserve Champion), $1,400, Rutland Service Center and Meghan Lambert Massage Therapy.

