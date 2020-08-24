Parker named Showman of Showmen

ROCKSPRINGS — Senior Showman Jessica Parker was named the Showman of Showmen on Friday evening at the 2020 Meigs County Fair.

Parker, who was the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman for the 2020 fair, was named the champion in the 10 person competition.

The Showman of Showmen competition takes the top showmen from each species of animal shown at the fair and places them in a competition against one another showing all of the animals.

Participants tried their hand at showing a horse, hog, feeder calf, lamb, goat, rabbit, chicken and turkey. Animals were assigned to the participants by random draw with two heats being held for each animal, placing five animals and showmen in the arena at a time. The judge scored all of the showmen for each animal, with the scores then calculated for the overall winner.

Awards were presented by 2019 Showman of Showmen winner Caelin Seth and Ohio Valley Bank’s Dan Short. Ohio Valley Bank sponsors the trophy and a custom jacket for the champion and plaques for the participants.

The 2020 Showman of Showmen participants were Olivia Harris (beef feeder), Michael Kesterson (beef steer), Landen Woods (chickens), Coltin Parker (dairy steer), MaKenzie Robertson (goats), Darbi Mugrage (horses), Jessica Parker (sheep), Missouri Brown (rabbits), Jaycie Jordan (hogs), and Rachel Jackson (turkeys).

